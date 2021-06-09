Space Jam 2 Trailer: Alabamas Sonequa Martin-Green Teams Up With LeBron James, Looney Tunes





Warner Brothers today released another trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, which features actress and Alabama native Sonequa Martin-Green teaming up with NBA superstar LeBron James and, of course, the Looney Tunes. In the Space Jam reboot, Martin-Green plays James’ wife. The film will be released in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on July 16. Martin-Green is an alumnus of the University of Alabama’s drama program and originally from Russellville, a small town about 100 miles northwest of Birmingham. The Space Jam reboot is his first big role in a big movie. She rose to fame with major television roles in shows like The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery. Her television career began in 2009 with an appearance on an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In the Space Jam sequel, James succeeds Michael Jordan, who starred in the original 1996 live-action / amine hit. The film arrives for the 25th anniversary of the original film and again features an NBA superstar teaming up with the Looney Tunes to take on the Goon Squad and help save the Toon Universe. James wants his son Dom (played by Cedric Joe) to play basketball, but the boy wants to be a video game developer. They find themselves trapped in a virtual world. The new trailer gives us more gags with the Looney Tunes, including a few featuring Daffy Duck and Wile E. Coyote. And it looks like fellow WarnerMedia host Inside the NBA Ernie Johnson will play the game as the Tune Squad takes on the Goon Squad. Read more here from Warner Brothers. Alabama-born actress Sonequa Martin-Green (right) co-starred in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” in theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021. (Warner Bros.)

