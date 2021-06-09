Grammy Pink winner was “to tears” by CB West choir tribute

A native of Doylestown and a Grammy Award-winning artist, Pink noticed when her former high school choir honored her in a special way.

Student singers from Central Bucks High School Wests shared an uplifting rendition of her song, What About Us, on social media, accompanied by a music video shot on the Doylestown campus.

Joseph Ohrt, director of choral activities at Central Bucks West, chose the song and came up with the idea of ​​paying homage to his former student.

Ohrt taught Pink before her rise to stardom, when she was better known as Alecia Moore.

“Mr. Ohrt was my choir teacher in high school. His famous quote for me was: ‘Alecia, this is not a solo, Rose shared on Twitter with laughing emojis.

The singer retweeted the CB Wests clip to her 31.6 million followers and expressed her gratitude for their performance.

It made me cry! You all look amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love, Pink wrote.

The choir performance, led by soloists and sisters Sierra Safran, 18, and Anna Shea Safran, 16, has been viewed over 100,000 times on YouTube.

The Safran sisters’ father, Pete, filmed the performance on the same campus where Pink was educated.

She has always been an inspiration to us and our community, and we were so happy to be able to honor her in high school, said Sierra, who is in her final year and will be graduating this week. She and her younger sister went to primary school. , middle and high schools attended by Pink.

“It’s special to know that we’re part of the same legacy Pink left here,” said the soprano singer.

Before singing What About Us, students had to listen and share what the song meant to them.

I think the song is about inclusion and feeling like an outcast in the world, and I feel like for a lot of people it’s really important to address that and let it out, said Second year student Anna Shea who also sings the soprano.

About 90 students sang What About Us, while 25 students participated in the clip due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the video appears an autographed photo of pre-framed teenage Alecia Moore that Ohrt has kept for years.

When she left school in the middle of her first year, she had to turn to all the teachers and make them say that she had no class obligations so that she could be disconnected from school, Ohrt said.

I told her that I would not sign her release form until she brought a photo and autographed it, and that I would keep this photo on my office wall until it became a famous rock star, he said.

The choirmaster has retained the memory ever since. Pink wrote: To the greatest man on earth.

Ohrt says he was able to recognize early on that Pink was moving.

I remember the very first time I heard her sing, it stopped me in my tracks, I wasn’t expecting it, he said of when he heard her solo performance “Bridge Over Troubled Water” at Lenape Middle School.

I knew when I entered the program that she was a very unique and special person, Ohrt said.

He says it’s been a tough year for many, so he’s proud that his choir students have been able to muster a meaningful dedication to Pink.

It really showed what the students could do and the skills and talents they have, he said.

To see the Central Bucks West backing vocals performance of Pinks song, What About Us, check out youtube.com.