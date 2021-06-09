Entertainment
Zanesville frontman Nightbirde wows judges
NEWARK – Jane Marczewski, a singer known as Nightbirde who grew up in Zanesville, struck a powerful emotional chord with her Broadcast of the performance Americas Got Talent Tuesday evening.
Tears filled the eyes of the judges of America’s Got Talent, friends and family on an evening watch at the Trout Club in Newark and former colleagues from Olive Garden in Heath, as well as AGT watchers from across the country.
Marczewski, 30, who continues a long battle with cancer, received the golden buzzer from AGT judge Simon Cowell to advance it directly to the live show of the competition.
She sang “It’s Okay,” a song she wrote about her uphill battle with cancer and her determination to stay positive and hopeful in the worst of times. Marczewski said she had a “2% chance of survival” with “cancer in my lungs”. , the spine and the liver, “sang his fight through his song.
The singer said she took the opportunity to tell everyone that “you can’t wait until life is no longer difficult to decide to be happy” and also added “I have 2% chance of survival but 2% is not 0%. Two percent is something and I would like people to know how amazing it is. “
After she finished singing, the other judges were delighted with her performance, but Cowell said: There have been some great singers this year and I’m not going to say yes to you. I’ll give you something else.
Cowell then pushed the golden buzzer, dropping confetti on Marczewski for a dramatic conclusion to the two-hour show.
Jane Marczewski explains what it was like to get the AGT golden buzzer
Marczewski said she was doing her best, which the audience seemed to like, so she wondered why Cowell didn’t seem supportive.
I was so shocked at first it looked like he wasn’t going to pass me through, and I was really disappointed with that, Marczewski said. And then there was a pause and he grabbed the buzzer.
When the confetti fell, it was as if that moment was the only moment that ever existed in the universe.
The pressure of the moment, singing in front of large audiences in person as well as millions on television, and talking about your battle with cancer, was not as overwhelming for Marczewski as most would expect.
I tried to keep a level of expectation, ”said Marczewski. “I expected me to do my best and try to keep the mindset I’m not here to impress people. I am here to give people a gift. It helps me not to be so nervous. With everything I’ve been through, when you’re so close to death, it kind of changes your perspective and you’re not afraid of anything.
“I wanted to be the person who would sing during a dark time, even if there was no truth it would be better. I think it was a gift given to me. Everyone has stories. dark and dark times If I can be an example and talk about dark times, it gives everyone more freedom to talk about their difficulties.
Friends from Zanesville and Newark watch Nightbirde play
Her courage impressed everyone who watched her, especially on her watch party, in the presence of her family and friends who know what she’s been through in recent years.
Kate Klaus, who grew up with Marczewski in Zanesville and graduated with her from Licking County Christian Academy in 2009, said AGT’s performance was amazing and inspiring.
I knew she was talented, but after all the hardships she faced over the past year, I think she’s grown up, Klaus said. It was almost like a beam of light radiating from her. She was standing on top of her mountain. As if she had conquered Everest.
We couldn’t be more thrilled for her. If anyone in the world deserved it, it’s her. She has the talent to continue.
Jennifer Vilardo, who worked with Marczewski at Olive Garden in Heath for several years, said she was at work, but that didn’t stop her from watching.
I watched while I was at work and cried, Vilardo said. Tears were streaming down my face. When she entered, there was no one in the restaurant. We had it loud and we were crying. She has a heart of gold, this girl.
Jolyn Carpenter, from Newark, worked with her at Olive Garden.
She looked after the tables and she was okay with that, “Carpenter said.” She had an infectious spirit that left an impact on everyone she met. She has a calm and inspiring demeanor. He’s a good person. A good spirit.
Marczewski has said she will stay in the area until she returns to Los Angeles in August for AGT, but continues her battle with cancer.
I had treatment a few weeks ago and I had my fingers crossed that it took care of everything, ”she said.
740-328-8545
Twitter: @ kmallett1958
