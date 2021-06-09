‘Forever Marilyn’ statue arrives in Palm Springs: installation in progress

The 26-foot-tall statue of Marilyn Monro, dubbed “Forever Marilyn,” arrived in Palm Springs on Wednesday as a collection of dismantled parts. The installation began at 7:30 a.m., according to Aftab Dada, president of PS Resorts, the hotel association that purchased the statue earlier this year.

Marilyn’s legs will be installed on a platform at the corner of Museum Way and Belardo Road, according to PS Resorts, with her torso and other parts then being put in place by a crane.

Dada said work on installing the statue will continue until June 17 with a public unveiling ceremony scheduled for June 20. The president of PS Resorts said his group will be sending out ceremony invitations to various local business groups such as the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. , city officials, and other “unspecified eminent people who helped bring (the statue) here.”

“Forever Marilyn” has already been installed in Palm Springs from 2012 to 2014. Dadasaid this tour has brought in “millions and millions of dollars in publicity” for the city and “has helped all businesses in downtown Palm Springs immensely “.

Support local journalism.Subscribe to The Desert Sun

T-shirts Marilyn, beer:Palm Springs businesses brace for statue’s arrival

He said he believes the statue will bring even more publicity and tourism to the city this time around, due to the growth of social media over the past seven years. His arrival comes as many businesses have been closed or restricted for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need it for our traders and businesses, especially in the city center which have suffered over the past 15 months,” Dada said.

“Forever Marilyn” depicts the iconic Hollywood star as her dress is blown through the air from a subway gate, recalling a scene from her 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch”. The statue was created by sculptor John Seward Johnson II.

PS Resorts purchased the statue in February from Seward Johnson Atelier for $ 1 million plus installation costs. The group finalized an agreement with Palm Springs for the location of the Museum Way located on city-owned land in December. The deal fixes the current location for three years, but includes an option for the city to terminate it earlier if problems arise.

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege said the city was “thrilled to celebrate ‘Monroe’s legacy in Palm Springs” with residents and visitors. “

“We are delighted to welcome this free and fun attraction to the newly revitalized downtown area and invite everyone to come experience the magic of ‘Forever Marilyn’,” Holstege said in a prepared statement.

Monroe never lived in the Coachella Valley, but was discovered by William Morris agency chief Johnny Hyde at the Palm Springs Racquet Club in 1948, and she visited the city often.

The statue was the subject of controversy for months. Some have expressed opposition to the statue’s intended location on Museum Way, while others have decried its general presence in the city as asmisogynous and contrary to Palm Springs values.

Elizabeth Armstrong, former director of the Palm Springs Art Museum and leader of the “Me Too Marilyn” group, called the statue “hypersexualized” and said Palm Springs City Council did not seek enough comment the public before deciding on the location of Museum Way.

The court of public opinion says that (the city) made a mistake and must admit it. And they can always change it, ”Armstrong told the Desert Sun last month.

A lawsuit opposing the location of the statue, brought by a group called theCommittee to Relocate Marilyn, is currently make your way through the court system with an upcoming status hearing scheduled for June 20.

Trina Turk, co-chair of the committee, said in an editorial from March in The Desert Sun as the Museum Way location “co-opts taxpayer-funded Museum Way for PS Resorts and blocks the view corridor leading to famed Palm Springs architect E. Stewart Williams,” the museum’s architecturally significant building.

Turk’s group raised more than $ 70,000 as part of a GoFundMe campaign to fund his lawsuit and other activities to tackle the location.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Contact him at [email protected]