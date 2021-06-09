‘Forever Marilyn’ statue arrives in Palm Springs: installation in progress

Connect with us

The 26-foot-tall statue of Marilyn Monro, dubbed “Forever Marilyn,” arrived in Palm Springs on Wednesday as a collection of dismantled parts. The installation began at 7:30 a.m., according to Aftab Dada, president of PS Resorts, the hotel association that purchased the statue earlier this year.

Marilyn’s legs will be installed on a platform at the corner of Museum Way and Belardo Road, according to PS Resorts, with her torso and other parts then being put in place by a crane.

Dada said work on installing the statue will continue until June 17 with a public unveiling ceremony scheduled for June 20. The president of PS Resorts said his group will be sending out ceremony invitations to various local business groups such as the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. , city officials, and other “unspecified eminent people who helped bring (the statue) here.”

“Forever Marilyn” has already been installed in Palm Springs from 2012 to 2014. Dadasaid this tour has brought in “millions and millions of dollars in publicity” for the city and “has helped all businesses in downtown Palm Springs immensely “.

The 26ft tall statue of Marilyn Monroe nicknamed

T-shirts Marilyn, beer:Palm Springs businesses brace for statue’s arrival

He said he believes the statue will bring even more publicity and tourism to the city this time around, due to the growth of social media over the past seven years. His arrival comes as many businesses have been closed or restricted for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

