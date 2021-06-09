Howie Mandel on the ‘painful’ struggle with anxiety and OCD





“I am broken. But this is my reality. I know there is going to be darkness again – and I cherish every moment of light.” Howie Mandel speaks candidly about his long-standing struggle with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Speaking with PEOPLE for their latest cover, the judge “America’s Got Talent” detailed her “painful” mental health issues, which also include episodes of “dark” depression.

NBC AGT Auditions: Cancer Patient With 2% Chance Of Survival Delivers Breathtaking Original Song

See the story “I’m living in a nightmare,” Mandel, 65, told the publication. “I’m trying to anchor myself. I have a great family and I love what I do.” “But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression that I cannot get out of,” he added. Mandel has been married to his wife Terry since 1980. The couple share three children: Alex, 31, Riley, 28, and Jackie, 36, the latter also suffering from anxiety and OCD. Mandel then spoke to PEOPLE about his experience with her illness during the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as “absolute hell”. “There isn’t a waking moment in my life when ‘we could die’ doesn’t come into my psyche,” he admitted. “But the comfort I would get would be that everyone around me was okay. It’s good to hang on to it though. [during the pandemic] the whole world was not doing well. And it was absolute hell. “ The comedian first showed symptoms of OCD, which are often triggered by his fear of germs, when he was a child. However, Mandel was not diagnosed until he was 40 and did not publicly reveal his battle with mental health until 2006. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. “My first thought was that I embarrassed my family,” he explained. “Then I thought, ‘No one is going to hire someone who is not stable.’ These were my fears. “ The former “Deal or No Deal” host said he turned to comedy to help him get through tough times, sharing that his “ability to adapt is to find the funny.” “If I don’t laugh, then I cry. And I still haven’t been so open about how it gets really dark and ugly,” he said, adding that the comedy had “saved” him. . “I’m more comfortable on stage. And when I have nothing to do, I withdraw into myself, and that’s not good.” Mandel noted that some people may not fully understand the severity of his condition. “People see inconsistencies, especially in the media,” he told PEOPLE. “‘Oh, he squeezed someone’ or ‘he squeezed someone’s hand.’ I can shake your hand. But then I would think I didn’t wash it well enough. And I would go back and forth to wash my hands for hours. “ “I understand the funny part in that,” he added. “But that doesn’t mean it isn’t incredibly painful. And I don’t want to defend my sanity. I just want to maintain it.” Mandel concluded, “My life’s mission is to remove stigma. I am broken, but this is my reality. I know there is going to be darkness again – and I cherish every moment of light.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos