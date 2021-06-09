Entertainment
Actor Armie Hammer reportedly in rehab amid sex scandal
Armie Hammer, the Call Me by Your Name actor who is under investigation by the LAPD’s sex crimes division, is said to have entered a drug rehab center in Florida where he deals with drug issues , alcohol and sex.
The 34-year-old flew to Grand Cayman on May 29, three sources said Vanity Show, with a witness saying on social media that he was dropped off by his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children. He went to a hospital facility outside of Orlando two days later and has been there since, two sources told the magazine.
Chambers, who separated from Hammer in July 2020 after a decade of marriage, is living with their children in the Cayman Islands so they can attend school during the pandemic. The actor spent part of his childhood living on the islands.
Hammers’ career quickly collapsed from early January after an Instagram account, @houseofeffie, began posting posts, allegedly from the actor, in which he detailed kinky sexual fantasies, including rape, cannibalism, and other violent acts.
The actor then left Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, saying in a statement: “[I]In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was replaced by Josh Duhamel.
He also called the bulls allegations and said he was not responding to them.
Next, two ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, spoke in a similar vein about their alleged treatment by the The Social Network actor. He told me he wanted to break me a rib and barbecue and eat it, said Vucekovich Sixth page in January. Lorenze showed the same outlet screenshots in early February in which Hammer allegedly said he wanted to make her his perfect little slave.
Weeks later, Chambers posted on Instagram: For weeks I tried to process everything that happened, she wrote. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated. Grief aside, I am listening and will continue to listen to myself and educate myself on these sensitive issues. I didn’t know how much I didn’t know.
A few days later, Hammer was abandoned by his agency, William Morris Endeavor. He also moved away from The Offer, an upcoming Paramount + series about the creation of The Godfather.
Then, on March 18, a 24-year-old woman identified as Effie of the same name used on the Instagram account that posted the original posts appeared at a Zoom conference with lawyer Gloria Allred and accused Hammer of l ‘having violently raped over the course of four hours in 2017.
Effie alleged that Hammer, whom Shed met via Facebook in 2016, had repeatedly banged his head against the wall, kicked his feet with a riding crop and committed other acts of violence without his consent.
The Times confirmed the same day that Hammer was under investigation by the LAPD’s sex crimes division.
Through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, Hammer firmly denied all the allegations, noting that all of his sex had been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory.
Regarding the Lone Ranger stars’ journey to rehab, a friend of Hammer’s friend told Vanity Fair that people think the actor who is the businessman’s great-grandson and philanthropist Armand Hammer had a privileged life where everything was perfect. But the outlet, which published an article in March on family history, said many people his reporters had spoken to in recent months had alluded to an unresolved trauma in Hammers’ life, as well as continued drug addiction.
Just because you come from a financially plentiful education doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems, a friend of Hammers said.
However, Effie responded to the magazine after posting the rehab news on Tuesday. While I’m happy that Armie finally gets the help I’ve been begging him for for so long, she said in a statement, that doesn’t take away all the immense pain and suffering that he caused me.
Times editors Amy Kaufman and Richard Winton contributed to this report.
