Loki: Miss Minutes is voiced by a popular superhero voice actor





Warning: The following contains spoilers for Loki episode 1! Go back now if you haven’t seen the first episode on Disney Plus! Miss Minutes, the Animated Clock, joined the MCU in Loki Episode 1 after we first saw her in a trailer. In the episode, the merry timepiece explains to anyone waiting to be judged by the Time Variance Authority exactly how time works and why their actions could cause multiverse disaster. Whether she will reappear in the Disney Plus series remains to be seen – but after her first appearance, we’ve finally found out who the voice behind the new character is. If you think she sounds familiar to you, there’s a reason for that – Tara Strong does the voice of Miss Minutes, and she’s a very prolific voice actress. You might recognize her as the voice of Harley Quinn in a range of DC projects, including the Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Knight video games, as well as the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. She is also the voice of Terra in Young Justice, Batgirl in The Killing Joke and DC Super Hero Girls, and Raven in Teen Titans Go! – and a few years ago she was Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents and Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls. Miss Minutes doesn’t seem to have a foundation in the Marvel comics, so the sky’s the limit for what she could do next – but with Strong on board as a voice actor, we hope she reappears sooner. possible. Loki may have only dropped one episode so far, but it has already opened up a huge amount of mysteries for you to explore. Miss Minutes even explains the history of the multiverse to us and introduces the Time Keepers – and beyond that, there’s the question of who the Loki variant is that killed the TVA agents. We did get the MCU’s answer to a real-life conundrum, however, with the reveal that Loki was DB Cooper from the start. The good news is, it won’t be long to wait for more answers – Loki is dropping the rest of his six episodes every week, so we’ll find out what happens sooner rather than later. For now, however, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies to familiarize yourself with the MCU and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.

