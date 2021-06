Veep actor Chris Addison to adapt Dublin Trilogy novels for television | Entertainment

Caimh McDonnells popular novel series, The Dublin Trilogy, are adapted for television by British actor Chris Addison and production company Avalon. Addison, who starred in the BBCs The thickness of it and its HBO counterpart Veep, reconnects with Avalon, the company behind Breeders, the FX comedy co-created by Addison, Simon Blackwell and Martin freeman. Avalon previously acquired the rights to the books, which have sold over 500,000 copies worldwide. The Dublin Trilogy currently includes five books, three original novels, A man with one of these faces, the day that never comes and Last orders, with a prequel Angels in the moonlight and its sequel The sins of the dead man, which is expected to be released on June 15. The books, described as comedic thrillers, all take place in Dublin, Ireland, and revolve around a motley trio of crime investigators. A man with one of these faces, the first book in the series, follows Paul Mulchrone as he tries to shed light on an inexplicable blow in his life. As he delves into a complex web of intrigue, the only people willing to help him are crime-obsessed nurse Brigit Conroy and unorthodox old-school cop Bunny McGarry. I am delighted to work with Avalon and Chris, said McDonnell Deadline. Breeders, which they did for Sky, is one of my favorite shows of the last few years and Tyrant Got me through at least one of the blockages. I’m especially excited to work with Chris, as are the grizzled veterans of the comedy circuit and have long been a huge fan of his brilliant live shows. I know Bunny and the rest of the gang are in good hands. There is no word yet on the cast or when the series will go into production. Meanwhile, Breeders was recently renewed for a third season which is slated to air in 2022.

