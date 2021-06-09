Acting is a difficult task: Samvedna Suwalka





Actress Samvedna Suwalka, known for her roles in films like Phamous, union leader and OTT series Kaun? That he has done, says acting is a very stimulating profession and that as an actor you never know how challenges can arise. The filming location can be freezing cold or scorching heat or maybe worse, regardless of all you have to do and give your best as an actor, said Meri Gudiya actor. Samvedna is an Indian classical dancer by training and began performing on stage at the age of five. I’ve always loved the stage and my penchant for the performing arts was pretty obvious. But by order of my parents, I graduated from MBBS and couldn’t help but become an actor. So I reached Mumbai for my internship and I joined the theater mainly under the group Lucknowite Salim Arif and Lubna Salims. As I was looking for projects, I got a movie in Gujarati and that was followed by movies and shows in Hindi, eventually, she says. The young actor readily shares that she was doing OTT when it was just starting to flourish. After movies and television, I also wanted to explore the web. The series Altar of broken hearts gave this opportunity even before OTT became such a big medium. Soon Kaun happened and it gave my career a 360 degree turn because I got to play a very interesting character of a loud but subtle cop. Sharing her Lucknow connection, she said, you can call me a mix of Lucknawi and Gujararti as Lucknow is my mother’s hometown and I have been coming to this place ever since. Even today my grandmother and many loved ones are here and being with them always makes me happy. The Covid lockdown has also suspended its work. My filming for a few episodes of season 2 of a series is blocked and they have to be shot followed by season 3. We are not one of those stars who make a lot of money in all seasons, sometimes a lot of us are paid daily, Agar film nai hua … that means no money. We all want work and filming to resume fully, she said.

