Vidyut Jammwal disagrees that Bollywood can’t compete with Hollywood action movies

Everyone knows that Indian audiences love the romantic / drama / comedy genre of Bollywood movies, but when it comes to action movies, most of the viewers prefer Hollywood movies. Not only that, they also believe that Bollywood action movies can never live up to Hollywood. But does actor Vidyut Jammwal think the same? Here’s what he has to say …

Speaking to Times Of India, Vidyut refused to accept that Bollywood action movies can never be on par with Hollywood, and said Indian filmmakers and stars have unlimited potential.

He said, “I would like these opponents to open their minds; once they do that, they will realize that we have unlimited potential. If I made the list of the 10 best martial artists in the world, it is because I believe in this infinity and also, as an industry, we have proven ourselves. Maybe they just don’t see it. “

Vidyut Jammwal named one of the “World’s Best Martial Artists” alongside Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee

In the same interview, Vidyut also talked about filming high octane action sequences without any voices and said, “If I start using liners it will be like lying to myself and the audience. “

He further added that he joined the film industry to become an action star, he loves the thrill of performing difficult stunts. He added that he wanted to live every scene, even if he had to act dead for 10 minutes.

“If I don’t do it today, I’ll get lazy and end up like many actors who quit acting,” Vidyut said.

Vidyut Jammwal says he doesn’t like to flaunt his luxurious home, fleet of cars and bikes

When asked if he was scared before filming for action sequences, he replied, “Fear is something we all feel. Anyone who calls himself fearless has never known life. Whenever I do a risky stunt, for example, if I have to jump from one building to another, I think about all the possible risks before I take the plunge. But then I let go of my fears and I do the stunt. It’s called taking a calculated risk. I am not avoiding any situation. I face the fear and then I overcome it. I believe that taking a risk and achieving something is better than playing it safe and not achieving anything. “