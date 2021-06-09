Mike Posner decompressing but proud after climbing Everest | Culture & Leisure

Just over a week after reaching the top of Mount Everest, Mike Posner is back chilling out amid the lower peaks of Vail Valley, Colo., Where he spent over a year at train for the ascent.

“Dude, I’ve never been so tired in my life,” Grammy nominated Posner – who grew up in Southfield and graduated from Birmingham Groves High School – said via Zoom. “I’m so sleep deprived, so dehydrated. It’s been a recovery process, just to take it easy. I did an easy hike yesterday but didn’t do much. Just trying to get back to the normal.”

Posner, 33 – known for hits like ‘Cooler Than Me’ and ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’, and for co-writing songs for Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Nick Jonas and Big Sean – said the ‘lingering physical effect from her two months of climbing Everest, there is a residue of “frost on my toes.” But the emotional and psychological impact was profound.

“It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve done in my life,” admitted Posner, who peaked Everest with his team of four on June 1. “One of the things I knew but didn’t appreciate is how much you wait. Eight percent of the time, you wait for your body to adjust to a new altitude or for the weather to allow you to. go on. It’s not a comfortable place, just because of the altitude. to feel really good, physically.

“And that’s a lot of time to think about who you are, why you do what you do. Those kind of big questions arise.”

Posner said he is still “dealing with” the insights and perspectives he gained from the expedition, which has so far also raised more than $ 230,000 for the Detroit Justice Center. He plans to spend most of the summer, including some time in the Detroit area, laying down “just to chill out” and envision the experience.

“At the macro level, you’re just very touched by what matters – family, friends, love, all those clichés,” he explained. “But when you’re without them and really, in some ways, facing your own mortality, it puts things, what matters, into perspective very quickly.”

The ascent of Everest was an outgrowth of Posner’s march across America in the spring and summer of 2019. He has spent much of the past 20 months training with the Everest veteran. Jon Kedrowski, who told “CBS This Morning” that he took Posner to 70 other mountains during that time. “Mikes was ready,” Kedrowski said. “He actually said to me, ‘I want to make sure that I deserve to be there. “I said, ‘I can get you there if we work on other things first, step by step. If you ‘pass’ everything I have for you, we can go. “

Posner called the climb an “emotional roller coaster” and admitted wanting to stop “about 1,000 times, both in my training and on the real mountain.” Everest’s scariest moment, he added, was during the descent; His group was the first to reach the summit that day and had to alternate the descent with others going up.

“I just realized how tired I was up there at 28,000, 29,000 feet,” he recalls. “There was a point where my toes were very cold. I was off the rope, letting people pass, thinking, ‘Can you guys, hurry…'”

As for when to reach the top with Kedrowski and two Sherpas, “it was a wave of emotion, tears and all,” Posner said. “I had been through a lot of ups and downs in training and I really put it all as my first priority in my life. So when we hit the top, at that point, everything that I ‘ve put out. “

Posner’s next step is to let the experience infiltrate his creative life. “I really feel like there’s a lot in me for sure – a lot of music, prose writing, fiction, whatever,” said Posner, who released a new one. single, “Jealousy”, starring blackbear partner Mansionz and co-written with Bieber. “That was one of the things I was thinking about on the mountain, that I really want to come back down. I have a lot more to give. I want to do as much art as possible while I’m still alive and leave that behind. for people to benefit. “

Posner said he had a few ideas he had on the trip to Everest base camp, “but once I got to the mountain I didn’t have too many cylinders. – it’s really hard to explain to people who haven’t. I was just trying to do it, man. It took everything I had. “

Posner will also continue to raise funds for the DJC, in memory and in honor of his late father, lawyer and champion of underprivileged and underprivileged communities. “I know he would be so proud of the work they do, so it’s a cause that is close to my heart personally,” Posner said, adding that many of his black friends who were growing up had had “stories of” horror “in adolescence with the police. “As much as I love to talk about (Everest), I really want to raise more money for them. It’s a cause that is close to my heart.”