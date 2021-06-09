Bollywood actor Sunil Grover on the set of Sunflower during COVID-19



Sunil Grover

Image Credit: Instagram / SunilGrover



How does it feel to film a web series in the middle of a pandemic raging in India?

Trust quintessential Bollywood actor and comedian Sunil Grover to break it down for you with a humorous twist.

At one point you would feel like you are in a hospital because everyone has a PPE kit, I could only recognize my makeup artist with his masks on. Without that, I would say to myself: who are you? We are living in a time where we have started to recognize people wearing masks and not those who do not! Grover said on a Zoom call with Gulf News.

Sunil Grover

Image Credit: Provided



Every time you step into the set you will be sprayed and all of your clothes that you wear in any scene would be ironed with the hottest iron after each use. Great care was taken to sanitize our sets, said Grover.

On June 11, Grover will star in Zee5 Original Sunflower, a crime comedy movie directed by Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta. The story, dripping with dark humor, revolves around the eccentric residents of the Sunflower Society in Mumbai and a murder investigation.

The global pandemic, which continues to ravage countries, has turned their reality upside down, Grover believes.

Reality is often stranger than fiction. I have understood this adage even better now. Who could imagine that wearing masks and not greeting with a hug is safer? Nowadays, the expression of love has changed. If you love someone deeply, show your love by not meeting them. It’s weird. So if you love your parents now, stay away from them, said Grover.

The comedian, who has gained notoriety and fame after working with comedian Kapil Sharma and in series such as Bharat, the blockbuster of Tandav and Salman Khan, believes the looks of the airport, where the stars would show their clothes fashionable before traveling, have been replaced by a new form of paparazzi shooting.

Even taking selfies while people get their shots is a new look now, Grover said with a laugh.

Here is his take on his new role in Tournesol, working with Vikas Bahl, losing eight pounds for his new role, the controversies surrounding his previous show Tandav and more

His role in Tournesol:

I play Sonu Singh, a resident of the Sunflower Society. He is someone who looks very innocent. He’s this funny guy who lives in his own world, but watching the show you know he has multiple layers going for him. Not all of the characters in this series are what they appear to be. I hope people enjoy the series as much as I enjoyed reading its script for the first time. You cannot fully describe his gender. It’s a dark comedy about a death that occurs in his society. There are laughs and thrills.

Working with Vikas Bahl:

He and I have planned to work for a long time. He even approached me for a few projects, but with Sunflower it finally happened. I wanted to be a part of it instantly. He asked me to lose about 7-8 pounds for the show before we started shooting for Sunflower. I had to be careful not to gain weight. But in the last two or three days of filming, I cheated a bit. But the truth is, no one has to lose weight unless your job or your casting director tells you so.The definition of being slim has changed over the years. Often it’s about marketing products that are starting to influence us. No one needs to lose weight unless you feel unhealthy or doctors tell you to lose weight. I remember seeing an advertisement where a poster from the 1950s showed a woman in a bikini. The definition of a bikini body was so different back then. On a lighter note, perhaps the director wanted to save on food and clothing. But then they realized that diet foods cost a lot more than regular foods.

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl.



Vikas Bahl accused and cleared of charges of sexual misconduct:

I don’t have the right to say anything about it because first of all I don’t know everything [sexual misconduct charges], but all I know about Vikas sir as a colleague and supporter is that I appreciate his work and am a fan of his work. I love working with him and I don’t think he would do such a thing. It is not even possible.

Experiment with web series such as Tandav and Sunflower:

At one point, I was only doing a certain body of work. But then fate brought me to projects such as Pataakha, Bharat and Tandav. After these projects, things started to happen to us automatically. I am enjoying this wonderful phase of my life. I was so excited to be on the sets of Tournesol because it’s a beautifully written show with well-defined characters. When I went to this set I knew I would enjoy it every minute.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.



On embracing dramatic roles after doing comedy:

With my comedic background, I was really skeptical when Tandav came out. I wasn’t sure people would laugh in my serious scenes. I was playing the part of someone who intimidated and scared people around him, but I wasn’t sure my audience would buy it. But once they recognized my efforts at Tandav, I realized things were working for me and I was lucky. I did not take time in my life, time was taken from me. Does this make sense? The work on OTT platforms just happened when they started creating different types of content. There was a time when I didn’t have an acting job, but things gradually came my way. I looked at the job offered to me as the best option and it worked for me. There is a larger canvas to paint on OTT platforms and series.

Tandav is courting controversy and faces calls for the ban:

As actors, we see projects as work that we have to do. Personally, I don’t want to be part of a controversy. Once a project is completed, it all depends on how people approach it. It’s your chance There are times when certain dialogue can make it look like it’s going to be a rage with viewers, but once the series comes out, it might not be. You never know how. people will respond fully to a show or scenes Due to the advent of social media, people are expressing themselves unfiltered and sometimes writing about things they haven’t even seen. But my job as an actor is to do things that make people happy.

