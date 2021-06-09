Joe Jonas and Koio launch retro sneaker collection – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Joe Jonas is getting into the shoe game. The musician and future movie star has teamed up with New York shoe brand Koio to create a collection of unisex sneakers inspired by the 80s. Priced at $ 298 a pair, the retro runners pay homage to futuristic sci-fi movie fashion Tron and ’80s high-tension styling, as evidenced by the iridescent tech upper. As for the rest of the shoes, the shoes made in Italy feature eco-friendly materials such as Leather Working Group Gold certified lining and burgundy and mauve suede accents, a lightweight Koio ReCycled sole (made from 68 percent Recycled TPU and 30 percent Recycled EVA Foam) hand picked by Jonas himself, and an OrthoLite X40 sockliner for added comfort. Koio Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Women’s Treadmill

$ 298

Buy now “I’ve always loved the incredible style and music of that era,” said the 1989-born DNCE frontman in a statement. “A lot of my favorite bands and artists are from the ’80s and I love the overall aesthetic that comes to mind when I think about that time. There were so many brilliant artists who weren’t afraid to be genuine about themselves, their style, and their music, so I wanted that to be reflected in what I drew for inspiration. From his design inspirations, Jonas notes that the adventure film The Goonies and artists such as Boy George, Duran Duran, The Police and Wham! were played on a loop during its design process. Koio Koio x Joe Jonas retro men’s treadmill

$ 298

Buy now The star is set to hit the road with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas this summer for the trio Visit “Remember this”, which kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas and includes stops in New York City (September 25-28) and Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl (October 27). This means Jonas Brothers fans have time to catch the second older brother’s retro-cool steppers before the gigs. The shoes are available for a limited time online at Koio’s website and at the brand’s stores in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco (in-store pickup for online orders is also a convenient option). Check out more photos from the lookbook shoot by photographer Atiba Jefferson below and purchase the Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Runners – available in Women’s and Men’s sizing – online at Koio.co. Koio Koio







