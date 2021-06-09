Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor debuts new look on Instagram





Connor Cruise revealed a new clean shaven look on social media on Wednesday, which doubled followers. The 26-year-old adopted son of ex-Hollywoods Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman caught on Instagram this week to show off her new look via an Instagram Stories selfie, captioning the photo, “New face, who is?” The picture shows Cruise with a trendy cut and tidy facial hair, unlike a photo shared on the site seven weeks ago, where he can be seen with short, curly hair and a full beard. Connor Cruise debuted a new clean shaven look on social media. Instagram Cruise was adopted by the “Eyes Wide Shut” co-stars shortly after her birth in 1995. Sister Isabella, 28, was adopted by the couple three years earlier in 1992. Connor and Isabella were raised in the Church of Scientology by their ambassador father, with sources among people declaring that they “are completely dedicated Scientologists, just like Tom.” Connor Cruise on April 20, 2021. Instagram “Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the main center of the church. He still djs but he really become a great fisherman. He is content to live a calmer life. As for mom Nicole, the Oscar winner told Australian magazine Who in 2018 that she supports her children, even though she doesn’t agree to them following in Tom’s footsteps. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They made the choice to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I’m an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know that there is love available and I am open here. “I think it’s so important because if it’s taken away from a child, cutting that off in any child, in any relationship, in any family, I think it’s wrong.” , she added.







