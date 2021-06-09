Entertainment
FOP ready for summer – Portsmouth Daily Times
PORTSMOUTH – As the summer months continue to heat up, Friends of Portsmouth is hoping to start the summer on a high note.
After a year of many canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friends of Portsmouth has a long list of events planned for this summer to bring the community together and get back to normalcy.
“We’re very excited for this summer and people can’t wait to come out,” said Bryan Smith, Deputy Director of Friends of Portsmouth. “I’m really looking for a lot of people to go out and have fun and have fun.”
Kicking off the season on Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m., residents will have the opportunity to watch an outdoor movie at Spartan Stadium. The Drive up event that started during the pandemic will continue this year. This Friday’s movie will be Disney’s Raya and the last dragon. Guests will be allowed in for the film from 7 p.m. with the film starting around 9 p.m.
“LifePoint Church and Glockner are partners with us on this and we have some freebies that we will hand out,” Smith said. “We hope families will bring their children to enjoy it. “
Smith shared at outdoor movie nights held last year, the organization saw many families attending the event. Smith is hoping they will receive the same number of guests, if not more, for this year’s event. Smith also hopes to host movie nights in July and August and make the event even bigger by adding food trucks in the future.
“It’s free to come and see the movie,” Smith said. “Come introduce yourself and have a good time. “
For those looking for even more entertainment, Friends of Portsmouth is also hosting a Comedy Night featuring Henry Allen. Allen is the youngest winner of the Funny Bone Contest, Columbus’s Funniest Comedian. Since then, he’s won contests all over Ohio and has become a regular at the Columbus Funny Bone.
“Allen Henry will be at the Holiday Inn Saturday at 6 pm,” Smith said. “There are about 18 tickets left, but I hope I can sell an overflow. “
Allen has worked with artists from HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix, and America’s Got Talent. Last year he was invited to present for Just For Laughs, which featured the best comedians from the Midwest. Its improvised and casual style ensures that every show is different.
Tickets for the show can be purchased on Facebook Friends of Portsmouth through the Eventbrite link.
“It will be a really fun night,” said Smith. “Who doesn’t need to laugh right now?” “
With the success of their July 4th fireworks display last year, the organization is growing again this year by lighting up the night sky with fireworks. July 4 of this year kicks off at noon at Spartan Stadium with six acts performing throughout the evening. Performances include DeRailed, Poverty String Band, Boshawg, Steve Free, Portsmouth Wind Symphony and Dip Stick Jimmie, followed by fireworks at 10pm.
“The doors will open at noon and the music will start at 1 pm,” Smith said. “Steve Free and the Portsmouth Wind Symphony have joined us this year so families don’t have to travel to two different locations.”
In addition to the entertainment, Smith shared the July 4 event which will feature inflatables and water activities for kids, food vendors and an outdoor cafe. The bracelet will cost $ 5 and children 12 and under are free.
“It’s going to be a really cool thing, I think,” Smith said. There will be a bit of everything for everyone.
With several events planned for the summer, Smith shared that they are always looking for volunteers to help with the event. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact the Friends of Portsmouth Facebook page or Bryan Smith at [email protected]
The Friends of Portsmouth fireworks show will be bigger this year with food vendors and inflatables for the kids.
Contact Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email to [email protected]
