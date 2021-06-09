Bhumi Pednekar joins Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan cast





Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. This will be Bhumis’ second film with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Bhumi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Akshay and Aanand. She captioned it, A Very Special Movie & A Very Special Reunion. I am extremely happy to collaborate again with two of my favorite creative and human powers. I am so grateful to be a part of this special and touching #RakshaBandhan story. Akshay shared the same photo with the caption, When you are happy it shows And indeed we must have @bhumipednekar on board #RakshaBandhan. Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai also collaborate on Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Raksha Bandhan revolves around the brother-sister bond and was written by longtime Aanands collaborator Himanshu Sharma. Advertising the film with a poster, Akshay wrote, A Story That Touched Your Heart So Deep and Instantly, it was the fastest movie I have signed of my career. Dedicating this movie, #RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka and the most special bond in the world, that of a brother and sister. Thanks @aanandlrai, this one is very special. A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly, it is the fastest film I have made of my career. By dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world… that of a brother and a sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) Aug 3, 2020 Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar said earlier in a statement, “It’s hardly ever in life that you come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you laugh. cry. And that will make us realize how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happier that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film with the ace director Aanand L Rai. I cannot thank him enough for me. bringing one of the most special movies of my life. Besides Raksha Bandhan, Akshays’ upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu, and Bachchan Pandey. Upcoming Bhumis films include Badhaai Do and Mr. Lele.







