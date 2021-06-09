‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ actor was 74 – The Hollywood Reporter





Ernie Lively, whose 50-year acting career included turns in Passenger 57, The Dukes of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of his daughter Blake Lively’s character in both Sorority of the travel pants movies, died. He was 74 years old. Lively died of heart complications in Los Angeles on Thursday, his family said. He was surrounded by his wife and all his children. Lively’s credits also included other notable films like Shock (1989), Air America (1990), Confrontation in Little Tokyo (1991), Man in the moon (1991), Beverly Hillbillies (1993) and Mulholland Falls (1996) and appearances in television shows, including X files, Seinfeld, The murder she wrote and West wing. He also performed with Phil McHale in the popular Hardee commercials from 1979 to 1981 as part of the Runner & Ernie duo. Born Ernest Brown Jr. in Baltimore, Lively was an English teacher and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam, returning as a captain in the US Marine Corps, before becoming an actor. Having coached a number of young actors throughout his career, he has come to prominence not only as a performer, but also as a well-respected mentor. In addition to Blake Lively, her sons Jason Lively (National Lampoon’s European Holidays) and Eric Lively (So strange, The word I) and her daughters Robyn Lively (Twin peaks, Doogie Howser, MD) and Lori Lively (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, IS) have also built acting careers. Survivors also include his wife, Elain; the children Bart, Lani and Ryan; nine grandchildren; and sister Judith.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos