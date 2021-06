‘Bring the Pain’ made Chris Rock a superstar – The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s first Emmy – or make that Emmys, as he won two for that particular project – came in 1997, when he won an Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special and Outstanding Writing for one. variety or music program for his 1996 HBO comedy special, Chris Rock: Bring the Pain. The ensemble, recorded during a nationwide tour at the Takoma Theater in Washington, DC, has come from a polished material to a beautiful shine for two years on the club circuit. The rock was already famous thanks to its race on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1993. But Bring pain took him to another level: that of comedy superstar. Topics covered on the 58-minute special included the trial of OJ Simpson (“Blacks Too Happy, Whites Too Crazy”), then-mayor Marion Barry (“He smoked crack and got his job back! ”) and a controversial 12-minute monologue known as“ Ns vs. Black People ”. (Rock never repeated that, saying 60 minutes in 2005 that he encouraged the use of the word N.) Rock said Hollywood journalist at that Emmy party, “My dad said to always assume life was going to be crap; like that you are happy if it goes well. He also noted that it was “nice to see someone respecting stand-up comedy. I feel like I won for all the stand-ups. Her hot streak continued the following year, when her comedy album Roll with the new – which combined Bring pain material with skits – won the 1998 Grammy Award for Best Talking Comedy Album. All of this led to HBO bringing Rock their own talk show, The Chris Rock Show, which took place on Friday nights from 1997 to 2000 (and earned Rock a second Emmy in 1999). It also gave Rock’s acting career a big boost – he graduated from small roles in films like the 1992 Eddie Murphy’s comedy. Boomerang to the billing above the title in the years 1998 Lethal weapon 4. This year, Rock is in the Emmy mix for his work on FX Season Four. Fargo. He plays Loy Cannon, the head of an African-American crime syndicate in 1950 in Missouri, who is also trying to get a new business idea off the ground: the credit card. Hollywood journalist This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.







