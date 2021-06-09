Entertainment
Watch the Outer Banks Season 2 First Trailer
The trailer for the second season of “Outer Banks” is here, promising even more action and romance for the summer heatwaves.
Scheduled to begin airing on July 30, the Netflix hit is a coming-of-age story that follows a close group of teenagers, known as “Pogues,” to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But it looks like this new season will take them to new places under the scorching Caribbean sun.
“After their near-death escape, season two finds John B and Sarah on the run and over their heads in the Bahamas,” a Netflix statement said. “New friends also bring in new enemies as they are back on the gold trail, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope and JJ are rapidly rising at home. The $ 400 million is still in the game. , but will be the discovery of a new secret.assemble the group for a new mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but the uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive . “
Creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told TMRW via an email statement that season two is raising the stakes.
“We turned the dial on everything the fans loved about the first season, more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s an action-packed, full-blast adventure and these photos provide a preview of the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now, buckle up, it’s gonna be a wild ride. “
According to a statement, actors Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron) ) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to return.
Stokes sent the show’s crew a sweet cry on Instagram, calling their second season a “labor of love,” especially as they were filming during the pandemic.
“You fought adversity with humor,” he wrote. “You sacrificed your time during a global pandemic to bring another incredibly compelling story to life. It’s not an easy sight to do, and for those who are there before we get down to business, and those who stay when we’re leaving. My heart is filled with gratitude for you. It’s more than just a TV show. It’s become a big old family. “
That family got even more personal for Stokes, who began dating his on-screen flame, Cline, in real life.
“It was cool working with someone you are really good friends with,” he told TMRW last year. “And taking the time to fall in love with each other after the show was over was really cool. I was talking to my mom about it, it was cute and fun and it’s super cool to be a part of something. with his partner and watch the success of it all together. “
What else fans can expect this season, Cline said viewers will see more summer love in the second season when she speak with her.
“I can’t wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah arrive in the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah become herself and become this badass,” she said in a commentary. interview with the website. . “I want her to match the John B madness as a Bonnie and Clyde type dynamic between them. It sounds like a lot of fun to play as an actor. As far as Sarah is concerned, I want to see her grow into her own. person, and not be under the influence or control of his father. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]