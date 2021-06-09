Watch the Outer Banks Season 2 First Trailer

The trailer for the second season of “Outer Banks” is here, promising even more action and romance for the summer heatwaves.

Scheduled to begin airing on July 30, the Netflix hit is a coming-of-age story that follows a close group of teenagers, known as “Pogues,” to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But it looks like this new season will take them to new places under the scorching Caribbean sun.

“After their near-death escape, season two finds John B and Sarah on the run and over their heads in the Bahamas,” a Netflix statement said. “New friends also bring in new enemies as they are back on the gold trail, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope and JJ are rapidly rising at home. The $ 400 million is still in the game. , but will be the discovery of a new secret.assemble the group for a new mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but the uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive . “

Creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told TMRW via an email statement that season two is raising the stakes.

“We turned the dial on everything the fans loved about the first season, more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s an action-packed, full-blast adventure and these photos provide a preview of the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now, buckle up, it’s gonna be a wild ride. “

According to a statement, actors Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron) ) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to return.

Stokes sent the show’s crew a sweet cry on Instagram, calling their second season a “labor of love,” especially as they were filming during the pandemic.

“You fought adversity with humor,” he wrote. “You sacrificed your time during a global pandemic to bring another incredibly compelling story to life. It’s not an easy sight to do, and for those who are there before we get down to business, and those who stay when we’re leaving. My heart is filled with gratitude for you. It’s more than just a TV show. It’s become a big old family. “

Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) are back for season two. Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

That family got even more personal for Stokes, who began dating his on-screen flame, Cline, in real life.

“It was cool working with someone you are really good friends with,” he told TMRW last year. “And taking the time to fall in love with each other after the show was over was really cool. I was talking to my mom about it, it was cute and fun and it’s super cool to be a part of something. with his partner and watch the success of it all together. “

What else fans can expect this season, Cline said viewers will see more summer love in the second season when she speak with her.

“I can’t wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah arrive in the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah become herself and become this badass,” she said in a commentary. interview with the website. . “I want her to match the John B madness as a Bonnie and Clyde type dynamic between them. It sounds like a lot of fun to play as an actor. As far as Sarah is concerned, I want to see her grow into her own. person, and not be under the influence or control of his father. “