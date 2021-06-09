South Korean girl group TWICE is back and released the music video for ‘Alcohol-free’ from the 10th mini-album ‘The taste of love’. The title track was released on June 9 while the physical and digital album will be released on June 11.

TWICE welcomes summer with tropical music video

Members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu take advantage of the scenic location in good sunny weather. The clip sets the mood for summer as the girls have fun while humming the catchy lyrics – You are my champagne, my wine that I drink with my eyes / My tequila, margarita / Lime mojito / Sweet mimosa, pia colada / I’m drunk on you (I’m drunk on you).

The title track was produced by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young. The song infuses bossa nova and hip hop with guitar and percussion as they talk about the magical moment of falling in love which spreads great joy and brightens up the environment. The choreography is quite fluid and follows the rhythm of the song.

The band will present their title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on June 9, pending the full album release on June 11.

