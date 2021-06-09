



Much like the rotating cast of Baccalaureate in paradise, a roster of co-hosts will replace the late Chris Harrison when the Single The franchise spin-off returns this summer. ABC has confirmed that David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess will join as celebrity hosts for season seven, which returns to ABC in August after kicking off the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Other guest hosts are expected to be announced. The news comes a day after Harrison officially left the franchise. The veteran host, who has been the face of the franchise for The single person, The bachelorette and its many successful spinoffs since The single person first launched in 2002, quit his post after reaching a confidential settlement and reporting a big win, Hollywood journalist had reported. Harrison was on hiatus from February after eliciting backlash during an interview where he defended Rachel Kirkconnell – the then-aired historic season favorite of The single person with first Black Bachelor Matt James – when offensive racist behavior in his past resurfaced. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were then announced as his season replacements for Katie Thurston The bachelorette, which aired Monday night. Throughout these uncertain weeks, Harrison’s future with the franchise regarding Baccalaureate in Paradise, the fall season of The bachelorette with Michelle Young and Beyond remained in limbo and in negotiation. (A host or hosts for Young’s season have yet to be announced.) After Harrison’s exit was made official, he issued the following statement: “I had a really amazing run as host of The single person franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I am very grateful to Bachelor Nation for all the memories we have made together. As my two-decade journey comes to an end, the friendships I have made will last a lifetime. ABC and producers Warner Bros. added in a joint statement: “Chris Harrison is stepping down as host of The single person franchise. We are grateful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey. “ Baccalaureate in paradise brings together former competitors on the beach in Mexico. The cast has yet to be revealed, but the bench was deeper than usual as the spinoff had three seasons of recent contestants to snatch, in addition to contestants from previous seasons. “Distribute fan favorites from The single person the franchise is back and ready for a second (or third) chance to find love, ”ABC said when announcing the show’s return for August 16. While Lil Jon has previously appeared in an episode of The bachelorette, the cast will mark the first appearances of Bass, Burgess and Spade on the franchise.







