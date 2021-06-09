Silver Lining Entertainment Expands Management Team With Two Key Hires – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Comedy veteran Reg Tigerman and Mike Jezusko join Silver Lining Entertainment as managers. A staple of the comedy industry for over a decade, Tigerman comes to Levity Live’s Silver Lining to lead the company’s comedy department, drawing on the vibrant and deep roster of writers and actors who are currently represented. Tigerman has been a manager and producer at Levity Live for the past 13 years, where he has worked with clients such as Bert Kreisher and Whitney Cummings, among others. He brings with him a roster of established and emerging comedians, writers, and actors, including Vir Das (four Netflix specials, Judd Apatow’s The bubble), Ms. Pat (next BET + T sitcomhe Mrs. Pat Show), Dulcé Sloan (The daily show, chick fight), Emma Willmann (Crazy ex-girlfriend), Jon Reep (East and down, Harold and Kumar), Nimesh Patel (SNL, a little late with Lilly Singh), Allan Rice (Call your mother), Glenn Boozan (Conan), Brad Evans and Nick Ciarelli (Tonight’s show), Skyler Higley (Conan), Eric Cunningham (The Drew Barrymore Show, Sound series Hit Job), Idris Goodwin (award-winning playwright and US artist 2021 Fellow) and Haley Spence Brown (USC BFA Presidential Fellow). Related story Rob Golenberg Joins Silver Lining Entertainment as Partner Jezusko comes to Silver Lining from Select Management Group. Clients include up-and-coming actor / comedian Caitlin Reilly, writer / performer Yazmin Monet-Watkins, actor / writer Huw Collins, and comedian / YouTuber Cherdleys, all of whom have plans in various stages of development. Jezusko began his career with Michael Black Management before moving to UTA’s Mailroom program. Co-founded by Jeff Golenberg and Sam Maydew in 2013, Silver Lining Entertainment is a full-service management and production company. Their current talent roster includes Evangeline Lilly, Vincent D’Onofrio, Katherine Waterston, Michael Kenneth Williams, Mike Colter, Rosie Perez and Jason Isaacs, among others. The company is currently in production on the feature film Paint, where Maydew is the sole producer. Paint stars Owen Wilson and is written and directed by client Brit McAdams. Golenberg and Maydew partner with Rob Golenberg in Silver Lining Entertainment Productions, which has a first deal with A&E Studios. Abby Wike, formerly of ABC, is responsible for the scripts for the production company which has various projects in development. “On behalf of the Silver Lining team, we are delighted to welcome Reg and Mike,” said Jason Shapiro, partner. “Both bring a unique skill set from different avenues of the business that will be a great addition to the team. We are excited to see them thrive inside and outside the company as we continue to grow as representatives and as a production entity. “







