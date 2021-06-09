Troubled actor’s roller coaster life to be covered in new book – The Hollywood Reporter





The life and wild times of the late Lawrence Tierney will soon be on the page. Writer, journalist and documentary producer Burt Kearns confirms to Hollywood journalist that he is writing the biography of Tierney which was acquired for publication by the Kentucky University Press for publication in 2022. Born in 1919, Brooklyn-raised Tierney, who died in 2002, broke into the business in the early 1940s and earned a reputation for playing intense, tough characters like gangsters, murderers and bank robbers. . His fame came quickly thanks to a starring turn in the film Dillinger, who cast him as the notorious gangster John Dillinger. He became a much-sought-after star in the Hollywood studio system and leveraged his fame to perform on stage and on the small screen, but as his profile grew, so did his temper and rap sheet. Tierney had multiple run-ins with the law and often engaged in drunken bar fights and vicious confrontations. After a period of career exile punctuated by homelessness, Tierney enjoyed a career resurgence with a few small roles in movies and TV shows – including in an episode of Seinfeld for which he played Elaine’s father – before being cast for the role of Quentin Tarantino Tank dogs like Joe Cabot. But his behavior on both of these projects threatened to overshadow the work and once again compromised his prospects. He allegedly stole a knife while working on Seinfeld and put it in his jacket until Jerry Seinfeld confronted him. Tierney claimed he was planning to make a joke on the famous stage of psychopath but the experience disrupted the cast and her intended recurring role was dropped. At Tank dogs, he is said to have performed with Tarantino and several actors while getting drunk and dropping his pants outside a bar on one occasion. “The worst moment on set was the last 10 minutes of the last day of the first week of filming,” Tarantino reportedly said. “Me and Larry got into a fight. It was more of a scramble match, frankly. Harvey Keitel and Laurent [Bender] broke it. I fired Larry in front of everyone, the crew clapped because they hated him. According to Kearns, the book will cover “often noisy memories” of a wide range of Hollywood filmmakers and actors who knew Tierney well, including Tank dogs actors, the script production crew of Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, film historian David Del Valle, and writer-directors Jeff Burr and C. Courtney Joyner, among others. The book will be scheduled for release with next year’s 30th anniversary of Tank dogs. This is not the first time that a book has been in preparation on Tierney’s life. Writer-director-producer Rick McKay has reportedly been in talks with Tierney to do a biography after writing a magazine article about him. However, Tierney passed away before they could complete their collaborations. For Kearns, the deal comes after his partnership with Jeff Abraham on volume 2019 The Show Won’t Happen: Most Shocking, Strangest, Historic Deaths of Artists on Stage. Kearns, who is replaced by Lee Sobel of the Lee Sobel Literary Agency, also wrote the tabloid television memoir, Tabloid baby. “Tierney’s life was more action-packed and outrageous than any movie,” says Kearns, who wrote and produced 20th Century Fox’s comedy Burt Reynolds. Cloud 9 with Oscar winner Al Ruddy. “What is most amazing is the number of people who contact me to talk about their experiences with him. Larry was far more influential and complicated than his tabloid image would suggest. He was truly a “force of nature” – onscreen and off. “







