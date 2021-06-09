‘Robot Monster’ actress was 91 – The Hollywood Reporter





Claudia Barrett, who was stalked by a post-apocalyptic alien wearing a gorilla costume and a diver’s helmet (with antenna) in the 1953 film Monster Robot, considered one of the worst films ever made, has passed away. She was 91 years old. Barrett died on April 30 of natural causes at her Palm Desert home, her family recently announced. In Monster Robot, shot in 3D and distributed by Astor Pictures, Barrett portrays Alice, the eldest daughter of a scientist and one of eight humans surviving on Earth after a creature, Ro-Man (stuntman George Barrows), invades the planet with a deadly cosmic ray. As you might expect, Ro-Man becomes attracted to Alice. “What astonishing technical developments are being made to protect humanity”, shouts the narrator in the trailer. “Monster Robot brings you real insight into the devastating forces of our future… unsuspected revelations of incredible horrors that will terrify you with their brutal reality. In 2009, Leonard Maltin called Monster Robot “one of the real Hollywood legends – embarrassing, horribly hilarious”, although he “dug that bubble machine with the TV antenna”. Still, reports have indicated that the Phil Tucker-directed film – which was made in four days, used footage from previous films and featured music by future Oscar-winning composer Elmer Bernstein – grossed $ 1 million over a year. budget of $ 50,000, a return on his investment. In an interview for the 2000 book Screen sirens cry, Barrett noted that Barrows provided his own gorilla costume. “He made a good Ro-Man. He was easy going and I felt completely safe in his arms, ”she said. “Running up and down these hills [in Bronson Canyon in L.A.’s Griffith Park], George could have let go of me several times. Fortunately, he didn’t. Barrett was born Imagene Williams in West Los Angeles on November 3, 1929. Her parents, Arvilla and Iman, ran a meal counter on Sepulveda Boulevard near the Veterans Administration headquarters. After the family moved to Van Nuys to start an egg wholesaling and processing business, they won a Miss Sherman Oaks pageant, studied acting for a year at the Pasadena Playhouse, and signed with Warner Bros. . after a screen test in 1949. She has appeared in films such as White heat (1949), The history of Seabiscuit (1949), Chain of light (1950), The great jewelry theft (1950) and Rustlers on horseback (1950), also starring George Nader, his Monster Robot co-starring. Barrett went on to work in other films like Chain of evidence (1957), Seven paths since sunset (1960), The last time I saw Archie (1961) and Taggart (1964) and in television shows including Highway Patrol, The Lonely Ranger, The millionaire, Death Valley Days, Peter Gunn and 77 Sunset Strip. She knew how to ride a horse and made a lot of westerns. Barrett quit acting in the mid-1960s and worked in film distribution and advertising before joining the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the division that rewards scientific and technical achievement. She also taught the performing method at a drama school founded by Mickey Rooney. Survivors include her niece, Bonnie, and her nephew, Ron. She was married to actor Alan Wells from 1953 until their divorce in 1957. In Screen sirens cry, Barrett said she revisited Monster Robot when he played on TV and “laughed the whole movie”. She added: “When you decide to make a movie, the decision is made for various reasons, [including] money, fame or working with a particular star or director. I just wanted to play. I was a professional actress for 14 years and really liked the job. And Monster Robot was a movie I loved to make.







