‘WandaVision’ to have no second season, star Elizabeth Olsen says





For those hoping for a second season of the hit Disney + series, "WandaVision," star Elizabeth Olsen has sad news for fans. DuringVarieties "Actors on Actors" series, Olsen spoke with HBO's Kaley Cuoco of Maxs The Flight Attendant about their latest work. After asking Cuoco when she would start filming the second season of the HBO Max show, she was asked to film a second season of "WandaVision". But Olsen has ended all speculation on another season. "No. No. It's definitely a limited series," Olsen said. After Cuoco suggested his show was only meant to be a limited series, Olsen replied, "I mean, I say that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say ' No'." She added that she "would be shocked" if the show was renewed, but that she enjoys being a part of TV shows. See again:'Loki' could be the best Disney + series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Do you miss WandaVision? :Here's how to watch the "Assemblé" special behind the scenes "I think I miss the four to five week experience of making a movie and it just feels so exciting and feels a bit like camp. But I think that six month experience of working really hard with the same people, it 'is exhausting, it feels really good, "said Olsen. "Wanda Vision" premiered on Disney + in January and instantly became a favorite among critics and Marvel fans alike. The show followed Wanda Maximoff, played by Olsen, and Vision, played by Paul Bettany, after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" while the two lived in their dystopian neighborhood. While fans may be disappointed that there isn't a second season for the show, Olsen isn't done playing Maximoff. She will reprise her role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", which is due out in March 2022.







