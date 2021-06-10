PROVIDENCE, RI, June 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), the first vertically integrated full-service sportsbook and iGaming company in the United States, and Oscar de la Hoya’s KO Entertainment, a subsidiary of the world’s most prestigious boxing promotion company, Golden Boy Promotions , Inc., today announced the formation of a strategic relationship that aims to embed unprecedented innovation, objectivity and gamification in combat sports, transforming fan engagement. To unveil the initiative, the companies will air a pilot from “Oscar de la Hoya’s KO Entertainment Presents Bally’s Fight Night” – a reinvention of how the sports of boxing and mixed martial arts (“MMA”) are presented, and the first development in the gamification 2.0 of combat sports.

by Bally Fight Night will feature five professional MMA competitions and four professional boxing competitions presented in a video game-like presentation. Using sensors and a personalized data tracking dashboard, a variety of objective data points such as strike force and launched and landed strike combinations will be captured in real time. Through the use of sports science, the data will be transmitted in an on-screen power bar, similar to that displayed in video games, summarizing the total damage absorbed by a fighter. By collecting, analyzing and integrating this data in future broadcasts, by Bally and KO Entertainment will deliver unparalleled objectivity that will create a more rewarding and safer experience for fighters, while increasing transparency. To further improve combat sports gamification and viewing experience, by Bally intends to integrate Monkey Knife Fight, their daily fantasy sports platform, into live broadcasts.

Sooo kim, President of by Bally The company’s board of directors said, “This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to bring together gaming, media and combat sports experts to breathe new life into boxing and mixed martial arts. By integrating our innovative technology and interactive game platforms into combat sports, we will create transformative new ways for audiences to participate in our live broadcasts. We are eager to unveil the pilot of by Bally Fight Night, which is just the start of this journey, and invites viewers to tune in to what should be an incredible night of entertainment. “

Oscar de la Hoya, President and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, said, “We have the greatest respect for the history and tradition of boxing and mixed martial arts. By partnering with by Bally, and working on the development of this innovative product, we believe we can deliver real-time, data-driven insight into the action on a piecemeal basis, creating a level of transparency and objectivity that has never existed before. We will also provide an experience that is easier to understand for the average viewer, and at the same time more rewarding and safer for fighters. “

by Bally Fight Night will feature Mike Goldberg covering game by game, Franck Trigg as color commentator, and Holly Sonders as a social animator and journalist. Sonders will also provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look with fighters and coaches, facilitate fan interactions, and feature Monkey Knife Fight fantasy contests.

The “by Bally Fight Night “pilot will air on Stadium, the digital and live television network owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT. Fans interested in watching by Bally Fight Night can access the broadcast via https://watchstadium.com/live/ballys-fight-night/and https://watchstadium.com/live/ballys-fight-night-2/. They can also follow the action by following #BallysFightNight on Twitter and @BallysFightNight on Instagram.

About by Bally society

by Bally Corporation is the first full-service, vertically integrated sports betting and iGaming company in the United States with a B2B2C business model. It currently owns and operates 13 casinos in nine states, one racetrack and 13 licensed OTB licenses in Colorado. He also owns Bet.Works, a premier sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, one of the world’s leading providers of B2B free games.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company’s operations, pro forma for current acquisitions, include 15,558 slot machines, 465 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. When the previously announced Jumer’s Casino & Hotel closed (Rock Island, IL) and Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada), as well as the completion of the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany shopping center in State College, Pennsylvania, by Bally will own and operate 16 casinos in 11 states. by Bally also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, through which it will offer mobile sports betting in Iowa, and a temporary sports betting license to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BALY”.

About KO Entertainment

KO Entertainment seeks to empower all collaborators, from athletes to creators under one roof with ONE common goal. Which is to develop culturally meaningful new media content, marketing and brand extensions that uplifts all Latino communities around the world with his united love for sport and entertainment.

Founded in 2021 by superstar Oscar De La Hoya, known around the world not only as one of the best fighters of his time, but also as an elite promoter, Grammy nominated singer, astute businessman and an active philanthropist.

About Golden Boy Promotions, Inc.

AngelsGolden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotion company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making combat entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company’s in-house production team develops original and creative programming for RingTV.com and international channels around the world.

The company owns the exclusive rights to the best boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and most profitable events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and is shaping the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with the DAZN streaming platform.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements about matters that are not historical facts, and include statements about by Bally plans, goals, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on by Bally current expectations and assumptions. Even if by Bally believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable at this time, they should not be construed as statements which by Bally expectations will be met. Actual results may vary considerably. Forward-looking statements speak only at the time of writing of this document and by Bally does not undertake to update or revise them as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

Important factors beyond those that apply to most businesses, some of which are beyond by Bally control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and assumptions include, but are not limited to:

uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on by Bally operations, cost increase, change in customer attitude, impact on by Bally employees and the continued impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions;

operations, cost increase, change in customer attitude, impact on employees and the continued impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions; unforeseen costs, integration difficulties and other events impacting by Bally recently completed and proposed acquisitions and by Bally ability to realize expected benefits;

recently completed and proposed acquisitions and ability to realize expected benefits; risks associated with by Bally rapid growth, including those that affect customer and employee retention, onboarding and controls;

rapid growth, including those that affect customer and employee retention, onboarding and controls; risks linked to the impact of the digitization of games on by Bally casino operations, by Bally expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of by Bally new interactive businesses in general;

casino operations, expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of new interactive businesses in general; the very significant regulatory restrictions applicable to by Bally , including compliance costs;

, including compliance costs; restrictions and limitations in agreements governing by Bally debt could significantly affect by Bally ability to operate our business and cash flow; and

debt could significantly affect ability to operate our business and cash flow; and other risks identified in part I. Point 1A. “Risk factors” of by Bally Annual report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021 and other documents filed with the SEC.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive and does not include issues such as changes in general economic conditions which significantly affect all gaming businesses.

You should not place undue reliance on by Bally forward-looking statements.

