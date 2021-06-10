Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Arun Mandola, Katrina Kaif, and more …

Bhumi alongside Akshay in “Raksha Bandhan”

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar will once again share screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement, Bhumi shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.

“A very special film and a very special reunion. I am extremely happy to collaborate again with two of my favorite creative and human powers. I am full of gratitude to be a part of this special and touching story, ”she captioned the image.

Akshay, who shared screen space with Bhumi in the 2017 movie “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, welcomed her on board.

Sharing the same photo on Instagram, the actor wrote: “When you’re happy it shows. And indeed, we have to have @bhumipednekar on board #RakshaBandhan.”

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the film revolves around the brother-sister bond. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

You can buy everything with money but not your life and your time: Arun Mandola

Bombay– Actor Arun Mandola believes that it is very important that all Indian citizens do not delay getting vaccinated, as he stressed that the right process must be followed to ensure that everything falls into place and that the country will soon become Covid-free.

The actor said this pandemic has made us think about life and death in new ways, in addition to making us understand the importance of taking care of our loved ones and our health.

“You can probably buy everything with money, but not life and time. If you want to survive now, you have to be very careful with your physical and mental health. Eat well, drink water, do yoga. and meditation for better health, ”he told IANS.

Supporting the government’s decision on immunization, he said, “The government made the right decision by starting the process with the frontline workers, then the older generation, then opening the window for 45+ and now it’s 18 and over. Then the children. We have to follow a process to make things work.

Arun has not yet taken his first dose.

“The main reason I haven’t had the vaccine yet is because I think there are a lot of people who have to go out every day, so they should do it first. I can take it later. I want to act responsibly. So I will urge people not to go outside unless it is necessary and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We know there is a shortage of vaccines, but the government is working on it, ”he added.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal memes flood the internet

Bombay– The meme makers had a field day throughout Wednesday as they flooded social media with memes featuring the alleged B-Town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The hashtags #KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal started appearing on Twitter on Wednesday after memes featuring the two actors began to circulate, with fans talking about their supposed relationship. While some of the memes are hilarious, others are romantic.

Even though rumors say the two have been dating for some time now, they have chosen to remain silent about their relationship status and refrain from making public appearances together.

While sharing memes featuring the two actors, fans shared their love for Vicky and Katrina and even said the two were great together. Some fans even tweeted suggesting the two should be featured in a movie together.

The memes began circulating on Wednesday after reports were released claiming that actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed in a recent interview that Vicky and Katrina were dating.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only ‘, Harsh Varrdhan was allegedly asked about the rumored Bollywood relationship he believed to be true, to which the actor reportedly replied: “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true. … Am I going to be in trouble for saying that? I don’t know. I think they’re pretty open about it.

Yami Gautam shares post-wedding photo to wish mother her birthday

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam shared a new photo from her wedding celebrations on her mother’s birthday on Wednesday.

Yami posted the photo to Instagram with her mom and sister posing alongside the new bride. She shared that every day she became a little more like her mother.

“Every day we become a little more like our mother and we couldn’t be prouder! A happy birthday mom, ”she captioned the image, which currently has 237,000 likes.

Yami announced on June 4 that she married “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

Yami will next be seen in “Dasvi”, “A Thursday” and “Bhoot Police”, in addition to a few projects yet to be announced. (IANS)