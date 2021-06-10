Entertainment
Author’s Entrepreneur Actor Commentary on Creating a Margin for Unconventional Actors
When you are not a great actor and you are not an actor in the true sense of the word, you have to do something to make people stand out and be selected for projects, for producers to choose you for a role to see their successful series or movies.
Let’s look at a recurring story that we’ve probably heard and seen a few times. At the start of this article, not from the point of view of a movie and TV audience and Instagram user, but from the point of view of a 2nd and 3rd year actor who has few offers. to play, an old middle-aged actor who is given fewer roles and a new actor who is interested in them. It doesn’t work in cinema and television, we look at the relationship with Instagram.
What is the best criterion to show that you are in sight? Large number of Instagram followers. Now suppose you are a middle aged actor who is offered fewer roles; What are you doing to still be invited to TV shows or make money advertising products? You have to show that you have a buyer. What is the sign of having a letter? Lots of followers on Instagram.
Suppose you are not one of the two options above and you are young, but you do not want to follow the world of theater; What’s the best way to make money? Yes, Instagram.
By engaging with different people and creating false margins and exposing the events of their personal lives and taking pictures of the details of what they do, they get millions of followers, advertise and are invited to TV shows and Instagram shows by the same subscribers.
Suppose you are Angelina Jolie, playing for years is not as enjoyable as it used to be; Now that the situation has changed and you are out of a role, you find the best way into the weird, marginal Instagram presence and ask everyone for a minute not to follow you, as you seek to be. seen.
What have you been doing for 20 years and famous and indifferent to continue the world of film and television? You post the news of your unmarried marriage, post a minute and a minute of your personal moments, and you get 100 million tomans for watching an internet show with the person you live with! Yes, this is a summary of the post and story of Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi, the famous actor from The Entrepreneur’s Author, who easily showed people the facts.
You could say that in the new world, people are looking for what the media offers them for food. When in the corner of cyberspace, there is a humble studio and 3 cameras from 3 angles, and anonymous presenters and actors are sitting and talking about the most trivial issues in the world, people are definitely following this content, and following in. cyberspace means money! That means millions of dollars for an hour of nonsense! Now, not as a third-rate actor, look at the story from your own perspective, do these people and these programs see?
Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi also announced: “Dear friends, you can’t buy originality, you have to be original to one day understand my words.
