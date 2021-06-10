R. Kelly says he wants to replace half of his legal team two months before trial





Half of his legal team, attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, asked to withdraw from the case with a court record on Monday evening. Greenberg told CNN on Monday that he felt Kelly “insisted that we work with people who we thought would provide effective assistance as advice.”

Leonard told CNN that he and Greenberg were “uncomfortable blaming those who haven’t tried a lot of federal criminal jury cases.”

But Kelly’s remaining attorneys, Tom Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker, told the court on a status conference call that Kelly terminated Greenberg and Leonard last week before the attorneys’ request to withdraw from the ‘case.

“He (Kelly) doesn’t want Mr. Greenberg and Mr. Leonard to represent him,” Farinella said at the hearing. “We are ready to move forward with the trial so that it does not affect the administration of the court schedule or the date of the trial.”

Kelly faces several federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, including violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the trafficking of people through states for the purpose of prostitution or sexual activity. He is being held without bond in Chicago Federal Prison, where he also faces federal and state charges. He pleaded not guilty to all counts. Prosecutors said during Wednesday’s hearing that they expected Kelly to be transferred to a facility in New York City shortly before her trial in Brooklyn begins. Greenberg said he and Leonard received a document from someone “claiming to be Kelly’s attorney” last week, and that when the lawyers went to talk to Kelly, “he did not meet with us.” Donnelly said she had not received a notification that the lawyers had been fired. Greenberg said at the hearing that after he and Leonard filed an opt-out motion, he received an email from Kelly “stating that he didn’t want us to continue on the case.” Kelly confirmed to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly that her wish was to continue with Becker and Farinella. “I apologize for the confusion,” Kelly said. “I’m grateful that you gave me a chance to say something about this. Kelly was quickly interrupted by Donnelly, who warned him to consult his lawyers before speaking. Donnelly also asked Greenberg and Leonard to file a petition outlining any other concerns they would have with Kelly’s current legal representation. Greenberg also cited concerns about the health issues of one of the lawyers who would remain on Kelly’s team. “It got to the point where we were discussing witness assignments. Frankly, everyone wants to open, everyone wants to close and it just can’t be because there isn’t. that one of each, ”Greenberg said. “We also have concerns with some of the defense members who have documented some mental health issues where they can’t handle stress. We didn’t want to give them the most important witnesses because… situations.” Farinella, in response to Greenberg’s claim, sent this statement to CNN: “My mental health issues from over a decade ago and the resulting disciplinary issue have nothing to do with this matter. or my ability to effectively and competently represent Mr. Kelly. “ Donnelly will have to approve the change in Kelly’s legal team, but said she will not delay the trial further. The jury’s questioning is scheduled to begin on August 9 and the trial is scheduled to begin on August 11.

