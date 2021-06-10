One year late – 86th Cherry Festival is ready to rock | Local News

Connect with us

One year late – 86th Cherry Festival is ready to rock

Perhaps the importance of the Emmetts Cherry Festival to the community has become more evident by its absence last year. The annual event was canceled last year in response to measures claimed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The economic impact of his absence was felt as crowds estimated at 50,000 during the week did not materialize. We missed the moving role the Festival plays in bringing a community together for a few days in June.

While elements of a COVID hangover could temper the spirits a bit, the general consensus in Gem County is that when the 86th annual Cherry Festival kicks off next week, some sense of normalcy will have been restored.

That was the spirit enthusiastically expressed by dozens of people who turned out for the official kickoff of the Festival at D&B Supply last Wednesday. The big noon gathering each year marks the start of the official advance sale of carnival bracelets.

Of the many things that set the Emmett Cherry Festival apart from other events, the most notable is the abundance of FREE and family friendly.

Some of the many free activities include:

n No entrance fees, no admission or entrance fees

n Free daily entertainment and evening concerts

n Parade and children’s parade

n Free entry to all competitions

n And, of course, the fun is always free for everyone!

Banners were raised ahead of the official kickoff and surrounding cherry orchards report that they are fully prepared for a local culture to be a part of the celebration.

Four days and nights of rides, live music and entertainment, and indulgent dining offerings await. The music scene will open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, with an official opening ceremony at 6 p.m. that evening.

All-day carnival bracelets, which sell for $ 45 at the festival site after noon on June 16, are available in many locations around town for the early bird price of $ 35. Look for reading boards and signs at participating businesses. The can also be obtained from the Gem County Chamber offices at 1022 S. Washington Avenue in Emmett or online at emmettcherryfestival.com/carnivaltickets/

For seasoned festival goers, there are a few changes this year. Mainly at events not taking place at the main Festival site at Emmett City Park.

n There will be no juryed art exhibit at Emmett Town Hall.

n The annual Valley of Plenty Quilt Show will be held one day only, Friday June 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be presented at the Presbyterian Church, 212 E. 3rd St. instead of Emmett Middle School. There will also be no admission fees this year, instead a raffle for one of the quilts is offered to help the sponsoring organization’s community support efforts throughout the year. .

n Jr. Miss Cherry Festival Pageant takes place this weekend at Emmett Middle School. The program that engages girls of all ages in the competition world will be Saturday June 12 with sessions at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

n The Gem County Village Museum will be open Saturdays only, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for all kinds of festival stories in addition to the many exhibits going on at the museum complex at 501 E. 1st St.

n Music on the festival stage is loosely grouped by genre. Classical rock will dominate the scene on Wednesday and country reigns on the festival grounds on Saturday with a wide variety of music and dancing to keep everyone entertained all four afternoons and evenings.

All traditional cherry (sh) ed events like eating pies, spitting cherry pits and fire hose competitions will be held free to view and with no entry fee to participate on Saturday.

You may want to spot your favorite parade viewing spot early on. The children’s parade will descend Main Street Friday at 6:30 pm The Grand Cherry Festival Parade will descend Washington Avenue from Highway 16 in Main and head into the park starting at 6 pm Saturday.

If you’re coming from out of town or out of county, keep in mind that Route 16/52 will be closed for about an hour for Saturday’s parade, as will Washington and Main. With construction underway on S. Johns, it is suggested that you take the substation to Main if entering Emmett from Treasure Valley via Hwy 16.

