Has Bollywood become more progressive over the years?

Bollywood – the hugely popular Indian film industry in India – has it become more progressive over the years?

Yes – and no – says an artificial intelligence (AI) study of dialogues from hundreds of films over the past 70 years.

The $ 2.1 billion ($ 1.5 billion) industry produces hundreds of films every year and has huge audiences among Indians around the world. Fans revere stars, pray for their well-being, even build temples for them and donate blood on their behalf.

Over the years, Bollywood films have also come under criticism for being regressive, promoting misogyny, colorism, and gender bias, but there has been no in-depth study of its social prejudices.

In an effort to fill this gap, the researchers, led by Kunal Khadilkar and Ashiqur KhudaBukhsh from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in the United States, selected 100 of the greatest commercial successes from each of the seven decades from 1950 to 2020.

The co-authors – who called themselves “big Bollywood fans” – then fed the subtitles into automatic language processing tools to find out if – and how – Bollywood prejudices have evolved over time. over the years.

“Movies act as a mirror of social prejudice and also have a huge impact on people’s lives. Our study has allowed us to see through the prism of entertainment how India has evolved over the past seven decades,” said Mr. KhudaBukhsh told the BBC in Pittsburgh, Pa. .

To see how Bollywood compares to other major film industries around the world, the researchers also chose 700 Hollywood films and 200 critically acclaimed films nominated in the Foreign Films category at the Oscars.

The study yielded interesting results – Bollywood is biased, but so is Hollywood, although in most respects a little less. And that in both sectors, social prejudices have steadily declined over the past seven decades.

“We have come a long way in 70 years, but we still have a long way to go,” Khadilkar told the BBC.

Actress Vidya Balan has spoken often about sexism in Bollywood

Among the questions posed by the researchers was whether Bollywood reflected India’s well-documented preference for sons and whether sentiment around a social evil like dowry had changed. The results showed a huge drop.

“In the 1950s and 1960s, 74% of babies born in movies were boys – by the 2000s that number had fallen to 54%. It was a huge jump, but the male-to-female ratio was still skewed.” , Mr. KhudaBukhsh said.

He blamed the “preference of the sons of India” on dowry – a practice that was banned in 1961. But in most arranged marriages – and nine out of 10 are still arranged – the brides’ families are expected to pay in cash, jewelry and gifts, and thousands of brides are killed each year for bringing in insufficient dowry.

“When we searched the database, we found that in older films, words such as money, debt, jewelry, fees, and loan were used next to the dowry, indicating adherence to the practice. But modern films showed disrespect through words like guts and refused and indicated some of the consequences of such disrespect of words as divorce and unrest, ”Mr. KhudaBuksh said.

The study found that some of the biases remained unchanged, such as India’s centuries-old affinity for lighter skin.

Mr Khadilkar told the BBC that when the researchers used a fill-in exercise to ask: ‘A beautiful woman should have [BLANK] skin, ”the predictive text was still“ right. ”Hollywood captions gave similar results, although the bias was less pronounced.

“The study shows that beauty is a close neighbor of fairness in Bollywood at all times.”

The research also revealed subtle caste bias – an analysis of doctors’ surnames showed “visible upper-caste Hindu bias” – and showed that the representation of other religions has increased in recent years but that of Muslims. – India’s largest minority – remained below the community’s population share.

Shubhra Gupta, film critic and author of Fifty Films That Changed Bollywood, explains that “most creators cater to the upper caste, the upper class and the mainstream religion because they belong to the same group.”

Ms. Gupta, who regularly dismantles “regressive, misogynistic and patriarchal films” in her Indian Express newspaper columns, says the great Bollywood hero almost always has a Hindu name and that the portrayal of Muslims is limited and cliché.

In India, audiences go to the cinema to watch shows, songs and dance performances, so filmmakers stick to the proven model.

Every once in a while, she says, there is one important movie that would surprise you, but there would be 10 more that would come back to the cliché.

“The industry,” she said, “is the most averse to risk. The filmmakers say we give what the audience wants, they worry what would happen if the fans turned their back on them?”

But Ms. Gupta says “real change is possible” when you consider the popularity of content that is released on OTT platforms during the pandemic.

“It took a pandemic to show that the public is ready to look beyond stereotypes. And when the public say we have the power, we demand more, the filmmakers will have to make better movies. Bollywood will have to change.”