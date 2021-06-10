Prolific actor and father of Blake Lively was 74 – deadline





Ernie Lively, an actor who amassed over 100 credits over a 45-year film and television career and was the father of Blake Lively, has passed away. He was 74 years old. The actor’s rep confirmed to Deadline that he died on June 2 in Los Angeles from heart complications. He played the father of Blake Lively’s character in the 2005s Theisterhood of travel pants and its sequel from 2008. Ernie Lively began his on-screen career with guest roles in popular series such as The Waltons, the fantastic island and a recurring role on The Dukes of Hazzard. He mainly focused on TV series and TV dramas during the 1970s and 1980s, appearing in several episodes of Hill Street Blues, Falcon Crest, Newhart after that The murder she wrote and The west wing. He has also been a guest on hit shows such as Seinfeld, Fame, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Remington Steele and thirty-something. He began landing small roles in films in the late 1980s, appearing in Turner & Hooch, Shocker, Hard to kill, Air America, Man in the Moon, Passenger 57 and Stop! Or my mother will shoot, among others. Born Ernest Brown Jr. on January 29, 1947 in Baltimore, Lively served in the Marines in Vietnam before turning to acting. He has also been an interim coach and mentor, credited with helping shape the careers of clients such as Alyson Hannigan, Brittany Murphy, Scott Grimes and others, including his children Blake and Eric Likely and his stepchildren. Lori, Jason and Robyn Lively. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elaine Lively; the five children and son-in-law Ryan Reynolds; one sister, Judith; and several grandchildren.







