Jurassic World 3 poster teases movie that dates back 65 million years





The Jurassic World: Dominion poster evokes a connection to the original mosquito from the Jurassic Park movie that was the source of cloned dinosaur DNA.

A new poster forJurassic World: Dominionteases a link to the original dinosaur DNA cloned injurassic park.Domination is the latest entry in thejurassic park sequel trilogy, and the expectation for the new film is high as director Colin Trevorrow has vowed to deliver a satisfying ending. Filming for the sequel began in 2020 with a screenplay written by Emily Carmichael, based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The plot has been kept a secret, butJurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong are all expected to return. In addition, originaljurassic park Stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles as Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm. The sequel will likely follow the end of the 2015s. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has seen several dinosaurs sold and spread around the world, allowing other people to create their own dinosaurs. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Jurassic Park’s Future Can Fix Its Biggest Dinosaur Mistake Although much is still unknown aboutJurassic World: Dominion, Universal’s first official poster for the film hints that the story may revert to the originaljurassic park in an unexpected way. The leaf features a close-up of a mosquito drinking blood from the thick skin of a dinosaur called Moros Intrepidus, with the tagline “It all started here. You can see the full poster below: The Mosquito is a reminder of how John Hammond (founder of Jurassic Park) recreated modern dinosaurs using fossilized DNA taken from a mosquito frozen in amber. InJurassic Park,scientists extracted dinosaur blood from a fossilized mosquito, then combined it with DNA from various other animals to create the park’s dinosaurs. The new poster recalls that origin story, especially with the inclusion of the tagline, “it all started here“, because it literally started with that precise moment. How theJurassic World: Dominionthe history dates back 65 million years remains to be seen. The stars of the original film are back, and now this new poster image certainly seems to hint at a finale that spends a lot of time thinking about the franchise. Additionally, previously released photos from the film reveal Pratt’s Owen Grady on a boat in a location that doesn’t exactly match the appearance of the islands audiences were introduced to on the series. Maybe part of the story centers on theJurassic World characters rushing to stop the spread of dinosaurs on the island. At the same time, the stars of the original trilogy are looking to the origins of the park to find a way to stop this out-of-control experience for good. More: Jurassic World 3: Every Update You Need To Know Source: Universal Is In The Heights suitable for children?

About the Author Shawn DePasquale

(112 published articles)

Shawn DePasquale is Editor-in-Chief of Screen Rant. He is a seasoned film and television critic, published comic book creator, and editor-in-chief of Macaulay Culkin’s Bunny Ears. Shawn has been passionate about movies ever since he first watched Ghostbusters with his father and was permanently tagged by the Demon Dog in the fridge. You can find him online @shawnwrites on Twitter. More from Shawn DePasquale







