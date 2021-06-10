9 blatantly anti-LGBTQIA + Bollywood moments we can’t believe weren’t censored





Over the years, mainstream Bollywood has not won any props for its portrayal of the LGBTQIA community. Mainly transphobic and homophobic, the industry is known for its trashy and offensive comments. Here are some squeaky Bollywood moments that should never have made it to the final cut: 1. The Gay Gay song by Munda Sadda in Dostana This whole song alone, the cartoonish acting and all the “wrong” being gay was so callous and twisted that we can’t believe this movie was a success. 2. Shocked Kanta Ben inKal Ho Naa Ho These two adult men are found in bed together by a traditional Gujarati aunt, who is literally in shock. Why? Is she so homophobic? And are we supposed to find that funny? She is not even questioned for her homophobia by these two straight guys who “are just having fun”. 3.This song inHumshakals where the characters were trans for comedic relief Honestly, this movie was wrong about mental illnesses and literally everything else. What was that very song, can someone please explain. 4. When the character of Govinda disguised himself as a “gay designer” in Partner What better way to show that you are a “harmless” designer than to dress up in flamboyant outfits, call everyone darling and pretend to be gay. Sigh, these tropes are getting boring and silly. Source: India TV 5. This strange ‘Mumma I want Gopal’ scene in Golmaal 2 The cis men disguising themselves as women by putting oranges on their chest for “comic relief” is one of the oldest crimes against the community that Bollywood has committed. Source: Youtube 6. Every scene of Rishi Kapoor in Student of the Year Of course, the only openly gay man in this movie wore flashy clothes and pounced on the soccer coach – who was visibly straight and only paid attention to him because he felt bad for him. Why have a gay character in the first place if you’re not going to give him a fair story and use it only to perpetuate stereotypes? 7. The various crimes against trans people that have been committed by Full of house 4 As one character says, “Iske gender ka tender nahin hua“and another said,”Operation Kaun Karaega, are you principal? Bachhe toh karne hai na.“- a dialogue that a transvestite Johny Lever (supposedly the reincarnated version of a woman) says to Chunky Pandey (her husband in his last life) – one can’t help but be disgusted by this transphobia. These dialogues are regressive, insulting, and so callous that perhaps we should censor them. 8. That joke in Prem Aggan which was totally unwarranted. “Tumhara naam Jay Mehra nahi Gay Mehra hona chahiye“, is a dialogue we all remember and shudder. The whole existence of this character was just so that the” daring “female lead could decipher this” joke “. Source: gay family 9. All this movie starring Isha Koppikar and Amrita Arora, Girlfriend showed on relationships. One of the first Bollywood films about a same-sex relationship between women, yet Girlfriend distorted to such an extent that we are still waiting for a decent movie, years later.







