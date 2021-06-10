Entertainment
Leesburg, Clermont and Umatilla among Lake County spots for fun
The outdoors is the theme of this weekend with big events like Gatorland in the Park in Eustis, a kayak and canoe adventure in Leesburg, Pups in the Park in Clermont and Food Truck night in Umatilla. It’s sure to be fun for everyone.
Here’s what’s on the tap:
Gatorland in the park
On Friday at 9 a.m., bring your own blanket to Ferran Park in Eustis for Gatorland. See live reptiles while learning about them.
No registration required and suitable for all ages. Plus, enjoy free Kona ice cream and freebies.
Details:eustis.org
Visits of “Captain America”:Reb Brown stops by Leesburg Comic Fest at Lake Square Mall
Virtual storytelling show:‘I’m Hispanic’ features stories of determination, courage
Kayaking and canoeing adventure
Join Josh Hester of Leesburg Parks and Recreation on a one-hour trip to Lake Griffin State Park Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a kayaking and canoeing adventure.
Participants will benefit from free entry to the park, a guided tour with light snacks afterwards.
The cost is $ 10 per person, half the price if you bring your own kayak or canoe.
Details:LeesburgFlorida.gov
Tavares Auto Show and Cruise to
It’s Sunday Funday at the Tavares Car Show and Cruise In on Sunday at 2 p.m. in front of Bru Taphouse at 115 E Main. Saint in Tavares.
The event will feature DJ Party Pete, great cars, music, food, drink, vendors, giveaways, designs and more.
Details:www.facebook.com/TavaresCarShow
Puppies in the park
The City of Clermont presents Pups in the Park, a party for dogs of all kinds, Saturday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Lake Hiawatha Preserve, 450 12th St.
Bring your puppy to this free event where they’ll feature a 1 mile dog walk, dog swimwear parade and competition, frisbee competition, and puppuccino with a cop.
The event is free.
Details:ClermontFL.gov
Plaid in the park
Meet in downtown Mount Dora for Plaid in the Park Saturday 5-9 p.m.
This free event features the Mount Dora Pipe Band, Celtic entertainment, and an array of vendors.
The event is free and kilts are not mandatory but recommended.
Details:montdorassistercities.org
Pet Adoption Event at Lake County Animal Shelter
The Lake County Animal Shelter pet adoption trailer will be touring public libraries across the county this summer. On Saturday they will stop at the WT Bland Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adoptions are open to everyone, but adoptees must be 18 years of age or older. Dog and cat adoption fees will be waived and will include sterilization, initial vaccinations, microchip and personalized ID tag.
The event is free.
Details:bit.ly/LCAS-AdoptablePets
Keep the lake beautiful
Do your part to help Keep Lake Beautiful on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will work on several public spaces.
Keep Lake Beautiful seeks to pave the way for a cleaner, more beautiful Lake County by engaging citizens and encouraging community participation. They will provide garbage bags, safety vests, gloves and water.
The event is free.
Details:www.lakecountyfl.gov/keep_lake_beautiful
Endless summer fashion show
It’s fashion time at Lake Square Mall, where Bella Faire and VMAX will present the never-ending summer fashion show. Step outside and check out the latest styles from the stores inside the mall.
A DJ will be on center court and guests can enjoy pre-show appetizers, giveaways, raffles and square bucks.
The dogs will also use the track as part of the intermission of the puparazzi.
The show starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Details:LakeSquareMall.com
Food trucks on the farm
Come enjoy another on-farm food truck night at Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla, Saturday 5-8 p.m.
Enjoy great food at several local food trucks with music and outdoor entertainment.
Free entry.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]