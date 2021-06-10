Leesburg, Clermont and Umatilla among Lake County spots for fun

The outdoors is the theme of this weekend with big events like Gatorland in the Park in Eustis, a kayak and canoe adventure in Leesburg, Pups in the Park in Clermont and Food Truck night in Umatilla. It’s sure to be fun for everyone.

Here’s what’s on the tap:

Gatorland in the park

On Friday at 9 a.m., bring your own blanket to Ferran Park in Eustis for Gatorland. See live reptiles while learning about them.

No registration required and suitable for all ages. Plus, enjoy free Kona ice cream and freebies.

Details:eustis.org

Kayaking and canoeing adventure

Join Josh Hester of Leesburg Parks and Recreation on a one-hour trip to Lake Griffin State Park Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a kayaking and canoeing adventure.

Participants will benefit from free entry to the park, a guided tour with light snacks afterwards.

The cost is $ 10 per person, half the price if you bring your own kayak or canoe.

Details:LeesburgFlorida.gov

Tavares Auto Show and Cruise to

It’s Sunday Funday at the Tavares Car Show and Cruise In on Sunday at 2 p.m. in front of Bru Taphouse at 115 E Main. Saint in Tavares.

The event will feature DJ Party Pete, great cars, music, food, drink, vendors, giveaways, designs and more.

Details:www.facebook.com/TavaresCarShow

Puppies in the park

The City of Clermont presents Pups in the Park, a party for dogs of all kinds, Saturday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Lake Hiawatha Preserve, 450 12th St.

Bring your puppy to this free event where they’ll feature a 1 mile dog walk, dog swimwear parade and competition, frisbee competition, and puppuccino with a cop.

The event is free.

Details:ClermontFL.gov

Plaid in the park

Meet in downtown Mount Dora for Plaid in the Park Saturday 5-9 p.m.

This free event features the Mount Dora Pipe Band, Celtic entertainment, and an array of vendors.

The event is free and kilts are not mandatory but recommended.

Details:montdorassistercities.org

Pet Adoption Event at Lake County Animal Shelter

The Lake County Animal Shelter pet adoption trailer will be touring public libraries across the county this summer. On Saturday they will stop at the WT Bland Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adoptions are open to everyone, but adoptees must be 18 years of age or older. Dog and cat adoption fees will be waived and will include sterilization, initial vaccinations, microchip and personalized ID tag.

The event is free.

Details:bit.ly/LCAS-AdoptablePets

Keep the lake beautiful

Do your part to help Keep Lake Beautiful on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will work on several public spaces.

Keep Lake Beautiful seeks to pave the way for a cleaner, more beautiful Lake County by engaging citizens and encouraging community participation. They will provide garbage bags, safety vests, gloves and water.

The event is free.

Details:www.lakecountyfl.gov/keep_lake_beautiful

Endless summer fashion show

It’s fashion time at Lake Square Mall, where Bella Faire and VMAX will present the never-ending summer fashion show. Step outside and check out the latest styles from the stores inside the mall.

A DJ will be on center court and guests can enjoy pre-show appetizers, giveaways, raffles and square bucks.

The dogs will also use the track as part of the intermission of the puparazzi.

The show starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Details:LakeSquareMall.com

Food trucks on the farm

Come enjoy another on-farm food truck night at Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla, Saturday 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy great food at several local food trucks with music and outdoor entertainment.

Free entry.

Details:www.facebook.com/sunsationalfarms