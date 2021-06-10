Entertainment
5 feminist Bollywood films broke the mold for women
Feminist Bollywood Movies: The Hindi film industry mainly referred to as Bollywood is infamous for glorifying regressive female characters who make themselves too small in front of the “larger than life” male hero.
Even when “strong female characters” started to become a trend, the film industry released a different kind of suppressed female character that essentially embraced masculinity and shamed all that is feminine in the name of being ” strong “.
We can say that the present times are relatively different. With the advent of digital platforms and space for new filmmakers, the shift in storytelling is visible. Even though the camera lens is largely male (even with a female director behind it), here are a few films that somehow show the potential for change in the male-led Bollywood industry:
Shakuntala Devi
The film told the story of a mathematical genius and did not examine the complications in his life due to his gender. The main role, played by Vidya Balan, deals with motherhood and her career.
Several critics have dubbed the film as a false declaration of Shakuntala Devi’s journey because of the mention of bitterness in his life. The fact that the film had the talk of the woman behind the genius was enough for many viewers. The film was directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra.
Thappad
The film dealt with the complex subject of domestic violence. It is no surprise that many women in India experience it and are often silenced by family pressure and other societal obstacles. This Taapsee Pannu starter had his protagonist denouncing the very idea of disrespecting women instead of the severity of injuries.
Thappad effortlessly criticized the Indian man mentality that assumes their women are their subjects, someone who is meant to serve them. The main character doesn’t show anything abnormal about her personality, and she doesn’t pretend to be the male version of herself either. The film has won numerous awards and made many uncomfortable with its story. It was directed by Anubhav Sinha who also produced the film starring Bhushan Kumar and Krishn Kumar
Gulabo Sitabo
Even though the film follows two male characters, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, the role of women in the film was made important. The elderly woman named Fatima Begum (Farokh Jaffer) basically holds the strings of the movie and decides what happens to the male hero.
Her stubbornness in letting her husband get in her way is inspiring. The other female character Guddo brought more color and authenticity to the story. Under the shadow of her brother, she learns the brutal rules of the world and decides to play it on her own. After all, why should only men become gray figures? The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and the story was written by Juhi Chaturvedi.
Pagglait
The recent Netflix film plays on a new genre that we can call “funeral drama”. The main character played by Sanya Malhotra shattered the stereotype of the weeping and overtly emotional women portrayed in Hindi cinema. The topics of early and unwanted arranged marriages were also discussed.
The protagonist played a widow whose life is not really devastated by the death of her husband as her identity is more than that. She finally decides to let go of the chains of her family’s love and honor and goes out into the world to live her life as she pleases. And she didn’t have to go to Europe to become the queen of her life. The director of the film is Umesh Bist and the producers are Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor
Bulbul
This revisionist feminist tale produced by production company Anushka Sharma Clean Slate Filmz has had its problems, but it has also been able to deconstruct an age-old label attached to rebellious witch-women. The protagonist played by Tripti Dimri, like several women in our society, is reborn from her ashes and takes revenge.
The means of his revenge may seem radical, but we must understand that society owes women to let them burn in their anger. It is also a story that gives pleasure to women. No matter how “benevolent” men are in our lives, they are no one to control us.
