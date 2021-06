‘Zoey’s Amazing Playlist’ canceled on NBC – The Hollywood Reporter

Listen to sad songs. Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List was canceled after two seasons on NBC. Sources say talks between NBCUniversal and Lionsgate TV producers to move the Jane Levy-directed musical to streamer Peacock have failed. Lionsgate TV plans to shop the series. “In a world where finding a loyal and passionate audience is never easy, we believe there has to be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated audience,” Lionsgate said in a statement. Season two of by Zoey wrapped with a 0.6 rating among top adults ages 18-49 with seven days of delayed viewing. It was down 14% from his first season. Lionsgate had discussed with NBCUniversal about moving the series from its broadcast network, NBC, to its streaming platform, Peacock. Both the network and the streamer are overseen by the same content group, led by Susan Rovner and script manager Lisa Katz, the latter of which developed the series. Sadly, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement that would have allowed the expensive series to go stream. Such a move would have required new deals to be made, as things like streaming rights – the series runs on Hulu – have likely been heavily weighted into the discussions. by Zoey remains a critical and award-winning success, with the series currently certified fresh with 76% of reviews and 88% of viewers on aggregation site Rotten Tomatotes. From creator Austin Winsberg, the series starred Skylar Austin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham, the latter having had a reduced role in season two following programming issues resulting from the pandemic. Winsberg took to social media after the announcement of the cancellation to encourage fans to tweet to save the series. “I refuse to believe the show is dead,” he said wrote in the first part of a thread. NBC has a full roster of rookie series for the 2021-22 broadcast season with American Auto, Grand Crew, La Brea, Ordinary Joe and limited series The thing about Pam on the bridge. Additional series are expected to be announced later for mid-season as NBC, like other broadcasters, moves into development throughout the year. Keep track of all renewals, cancellations and orders for new series with THRand click here for the latest information on all released drivers.







