Gwen Stefani gets huge fan response as she launches sensational new hairstyle see photo

Gwen Stefani is known for many different looks, and her new hairstyle is making fans fall in love with themselves



Gwen Stefani is a chameleon when it comes to her looks and is easily able to adapt to anything, and she amazed her fans by debuted with a fierce new hairstyle.

The singer kept most of her iconic blonde locks, but she also added black streaks to segment it, and it looked amazing.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani Launches Amazing New Hairstyle

“Hello the Hollaback Girl the singer wrote, adding a heart, candy and ribbon emoji.

The singer’s choice of emojis was incredibly appropriate, as she looked like candy in her pink cotton candy gingham dress.

Gwen was literally sparkling, thanks to a filter, as the camera zoomed in on her face, and she showed off the style, as well as sparkly eyeshadows.

Fans pounced on themselves to compliment the Voice judge, from a single writing: “The hair is everything !!“and another added:”So wonderful! I love this hair.“

A third thought that Gwen’s attitude to style might be one of the many reasons the groom Blake Shelton fell in love with her.

Gwen looked amazing with her new look

I know it’s irrelevant but you’ve always been you and I think that’s one of the things Blake loves about you, “they said.”You do, it’s your life after all.“

Other fans were hoping the daring change in appearance could be a hint that the singer was about to release new news on the album.

the Slow beat the singer’s new look comes after she debuted in a different style, in which she colored most of her hair black.

The star recently surprised fans with a different look

However, since the hairstyle was much longer than what Gwen usually opts for, it was likely that she was wearing extensions and clip-on bangs.

Her look always looked amazing, as she styled a long brunette ponytail and burnt bangs.

In typical Gwen style, she added a touch of drama to her new outfit by keeping the blonde midsection, almost giving the illusion of a shaved head against her darker shade.

