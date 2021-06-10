How a Brentwood school landed Oprah Winfrey for the start – The Hollywood Reporter

The Archer School for Girls in Brentwood was headlining its May 28 launch program: Oprah Winfrey.

The mogul appeared on a program that also included Grammy winner Brandi Carlile (singing her hit “The Story”) and thanks to two prominent Hollywood producers. Archer got Winfrey for his program thanks to school co-founder Diana Meehan, who happens to be Winfrey’s neighbor and had a relationship with her after consulting the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa .

Winfrey, who appeared virtually at the hybrid event, was generous with personal advice and anecdotes, mostly focusing on the lessons learned from her legendary run as the best daytime host on television. One of these stories began in 1988, when Winfrey hosted a group of white supremacists on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She thought it would be an opportunity to challenge their intolerance, but what happened would ultimately change the trajectory of Winfrey’s career.

“During the commercial break, I saw them stand out in the audience,” Winfrey recalled during her opening speech. “I thought I was exposing them and their racist vitriol by doing this show, but they were using me for the exposure to recruit other members. After that show, I went to my producers and said, “I will never do another show like this again.”

The change did not come immediately. Shortly thereafter, Winfrey hosted a show about “Unfaithful Husbands”. His producers booked a guest who matched the bill, and they were able to confirm his wife and girlfriend’s attendance at the show. “During this program, the man announced to the world and to his wife who was sitting there, that his girlfriend was pregnant,” she detailed. “We all gasped because I certainly didn’t know what was going to happen. The public didn’t know this was going to happen. I looked at his wife’s face and tell you of the pain and shameful humiliation I saw on her face. I have never forgotten it to this day. I told my producers, “No one will ever be embarrassed, humiliated or humiliated again under my watch.

The ensuing experiences led Winfrey to his highest calling – to use his platform to be of service. She recalls telling her team, “We are intentionally going to be a force for good and service, and this question of ‘how best to serve our viewer’ is behind and ahead of every booking from this day forward. That’s when the show took off. It wasn’t just a success anymore, but it became a phenomenon.

Winfrey and his life lessons have been widely adopted by Archer’s audience – at least judging by the reaction in the Zoom chat box during the event, which was hybrid amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. . Senior graduates and guests joined in person on the Archer campus while family members and alumni joined online. In addition to Winfrey and Carlile, the program included the Class of 2021 performing an interpretation of the success of One Direction “History,” and remarks from students Addison Lee and Francesca Cappello, coach Dani LeNoir, principal of Elizabeth School. English and Meehan.

“What a magical night,” said English, who expressed pride in the graduates while congratulating them on having come through a difficult year dominated by a pandemic that forced distance learning and all the challenges that came with it. She singled out a pair of prominent Hollywood insiders – Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy – for “believing and supporting the school from the start,” a compliment that carries more weight as Archer’s administrators also celebrated. a 25th anniversary during the program.

Winfrey also took a few moments to salute the accomplishments of the Elders, noting how they helped register thousands of young voters, advocated for social justice and curriculum reform, and created a service and activism website. so that all students find opportunities, get involved and get involved. with the “questions that really matter”.

When it comes to counseling, Winfrey told older people to reserve the right to change their mind during their lifetime when trying to find purpose and professions. “Just follow your curiosity to find out what enlightens you. Ultimately, wherever you are in a career, whether you are an entrepreneur, actress, engineer, mother, doctor, photographer, teacher, if the paradigm for which you see the world is, “How can I be of service?” with my talent? How can I be used in service? ‘ so I guarantee that no matter what your talent or what you offer, you will succeed.

