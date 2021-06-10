Entertainment
Our Guide to Seniors Living Communities in Kansas City for 2021
You have reached an important chapter in your life. It’s time to take care of yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually. And we’re here to help. Our Guide to Aging Well contains many resources to help you navigate the changes associated with aging and live life to the fullest.
Aberdeen Village
17500 W. 119th St., Olathe
Faith-based nonprofit dedicated to providing residents with a culture of Christian values with a full range of continuing care options for the retirement community (CCRC). The 35-acre campus at Olathe is part of a larger nonprofit community of Presbyterian Manors of MidAmerica (PMMA).
Village with lake view
9100 Park Street, Lenexa
Charming neighborhood lifestyle for active seniors. Residents enjoy all the benefits of independent living with access to medical assistance if and when these services are needed. Recognized by US News and World Report as one of the top short-stay accommodations in the United States.
Northland Rehabilitation & Health care center
4301, chemin NE Parvin, KCMO
A Tutera wellness center with an emphasis on recovery and rehabilitation. Several dining rooms offer restaurant-style menus personalized to the specific dietary needs of the individual. Long-term and short-term residents have access to a full range of services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and a strong schedule of programs.
Maggie’s place in the colonial village
12610 W. 137th St., Overland Park
Kansas City’s newest memory care facility has taken extraordinary care to create a place to feel right at home. There are five cottage-style homes with 12 bedrooms each, all with a private bathroom and built around a main street meant for exploration and connection. Staff are well trained to assist with household chores, medication, and physical needs tailored to the individual’s unique cognitive concerns.
Meadowbrook retirement home
9300 Parkside Drive, Prairie Village
Located on the southwest corner of what used to be the 136-acre country club known as Meadowbrook Golf Course is a charming community; this new property offers a desirable location for spacious independent, assisted living and memory-care environments surrounded by beautiful trees, walking trails and water features in Meadowbrook Park. This worry-free retirement community offers elegantly designed common spaces, chef-prepared dining experiences, private underground parking, and a range of other amenities to ensure residents ‘love the way they live’.
Place des Missions
6220 Martway Street, Mission
A unique new independent senior living community featuring maintenance free one and two bedroom homes designed for people 55 and over. It reflects the culture, location, and vibe that people of all ages have come to love in the town of Mission and its surrounding neighborhoods.
Elderly Care Authority
seniorcare-kansascity.com
Provides seniors with valuable information about independent living, assisted living and memory care free of charge by assessing communities in the area and finding the best living solutions for them. They also provide counseling services to help seniors and their families navigate complex health care systems.
Silvercrest at College View
13600 W 110th Terrace, Lenexa
Independent, assisted living and memory care options, including services intended only for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Residents experience full days of useful and meaningful engagement opportunities designed for a worry-free lifestyle.
St. Anthony Seniors’ Residence
1000 E. 68th St., KCMO
A new, complex-style gated retirement community that offers one- and two-bedroom seniors’ residences in independent residences as well as assisted living and memory support. The high-rise building offers panoramic views with floor-to-ceiling windows in the independent living houses and is staffed with a skilled care team in the assisted living and memory care units. It is a Catholic faith community designed to help the elderly appreciate aging. Residents have access to restaurant-style chef-prepared meals, fitness classes, community engagement, and many forms of rewarding activity.
O’REILLY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, LLC
O’Reilly Senior Living Communities are designed to provide seniors with an active and engaged lifestyle. Each O’Reilly Senior Living community offers three lifestyle options for residents with unique needs, including senior apartments for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Services and amenities aim to meet the physical, social and emotional needs of residents. Each community offers a regional dining experience in a 24-hour restaurant and take-out options, a robust event calendar with daily events and entertainment, regular transportation and more. Over the years, many communities have been recognized as being the best locally and nationally. The senior-friendly apartment design features award-winning wellness technology to promote peace of mind. Communities are equipped with resident wellness technology that offers passive monitoring of changes in care, predictive capabilities for disease detection and emergency notification of falls and other crises. Thermal readers and mask detection equipment have also been integrated in response to COVID-19. In addition, O’Reilly communities are also designed according to NGBS Green Building certification standards.
The Madison
14001 Madison Ave, KCMO
Princeton Seniors’ Residence
1701 SE Oldham Parkway, Lee’s Summit
The Wellington retirement home
1051 S. Withers Road, Liberty
