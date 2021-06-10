At 40, Natalie Portman remains Hollywood’s vegan fashion queen





Natalie Portman made her mark early. The Oscar winner of Black Swan and Vox Lux is 40 today, but has been known since she was 13, when she performed in the 1994s Lon: the professional. She stole stages from established stars like Gary Oldman and Jean Reno and cemented her it-girl status. In fashion circles, Portman was also in demand and displayed a strong sense of style from the start. She arrived at Lons Los Angeles premiere in a polka dot faux fur, black dress, and matching opaque tights, capturing multiple mid-90s trends in one quirky single look. The rise of red carpet minimalism is often attributed to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder, but at the time Beautiful girls released in theaters in 1996, Portman got immersed in the look. When she arrived at a movie screening with slicked back hair and a graphic Prada babydoll dress, Portman was just as chic as her Gen X peers. Early in her career, critics noted Portmans’ beauty, comparing her to classic movie icons like Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Wood. Although she might pass for an Old Hollywood star, Portman’s character is modern. Principled and highly educated, Portmans uses clothing to convey messages about feminism, environmental activism, and animal rights. The Dior cape she wore to the 2020 Oscars featured female directors’ names embroidered into its fabric, but it wasn’t the first time Portman’s outfit reflected her perspective. Vegan since the age of 9, she does not wear leather models and other animal by-products. The choice seems conventional these days, but twenty years ago it was a sweeping statement on the red carpet. Portman’s influence led to breakthroughs in design. She helped put her close friend Zac Posen on the map when she wore a piece from her collection to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones back in 2002. Rather than limiting her wardrobe, Portman’s decision to keep her vegan fashion has led designers to create unique pieces that are as captivating as anything you’ll see on the runway. Case in point: In 2015, Alber Elbaz created a head-turning lace Lanvin dress for Portman’s trip to the Toronto International Film Festival. Likewise, when pregnant with son Aleph in 2011 and daughter Amalia in 2017, Portman spent the entire awards season in dazzling custom pieces from labels like Viktor and Rolf, Erdem and Valentino. These days, Portman keeps it simple. A long-time ambassador of the house of Dior, she feels at home in the timeless Maria Grazia Chiuris dresses or the lace mini-dresses. Outside of duty hours, she sticks to her favorite pieces: jeans from Acne Studios, Rodarte tees and vegan versions of the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Set to return to the big screen in 2022 with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman will soon be giving fans the first female incarnation of the hero from Marvels Norse and (hopefully) an extensive press tour wardrobe to boot.

