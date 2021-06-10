Bradley Cooper, Kanye West, More

Irina Shayk has been in several long-term relationships in the public eye, but she believes less is more when it comes to sharing her love life with the world.

Because my job requires me to be there, I just decided that my personal life will be calm, the model said Glamor United Kingdom in February 2019. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I’m happy for that.

Shayk first sparked romance rumors with Cristiano Ronaldo after the couple met in 2010. The former couple kept their romance silent, but they offered a glimpse into their relationship when they worked together on a nude photoshoot for the June 2014 cover of Vogue Spain.

After five years of dating, Us weekly confirmed that Shayk and Ronaldo separated in January 2015.

Four months later, the Russian native was seen with Bradley Cooper to a Broadway production of Find Neverland. The duo made their relationship official when they shared a kiss in public in May.

We confirmed in November 2016 that Cooper and Shayk were expecting their first child after the model appeared on the Victorias Secret fashion show with a visible baby bump. They welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. However, the couple resigned in June 2019.

After her split from the Hangover actor, Shayk remained optimistic that she would ever reunite with her one day.

Everyone looks at it differently, she said in her cover story for the Harper’s Bazaar Digital summer issue in July 2019. Do I believe in marriage? Yes of course. I’m not the kind of person who opposes it.

Shayk reiterated that while she understood why others might be interested in her love life, she still preferred to keep her relationships low-key.

I think they’re just human beings: if you can’t have it, you want to have it, she added. There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. His curiosity, I guess.

As Shayk and Cooper focused on co-parenting their daughter, she spoke about the ups and downs of their new normal.

Life without B is new ground, Shayk said British Vogue in January 2020. It is difficult to find a balance between being a single mother and being a working woman and caregiver. Believe me, there are days when I wake up and I’m like, Oh, my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.

After photos of Shayk spending time with Kanye west in France were published by daily mail in June 2021, four months after the separation of the rappers from Kim kardashian, We exclusively confirmed that it was an article.

Kanye and Irina [are] dating, a source revealed at the time. They have been seeing each other quietly for a few months.

West and Shayk previously worked together in their 2010 music video for Power, two years before Shayk walked the runway in his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.

Scroll down for the full dating history of the models: