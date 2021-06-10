Naya Rivera’s dad opens up about ‘heartbreaking’ latest conversation | Entertainment





Naya Rivera’s father recalled that he had urged her not to go swimming before her death. The “Glee” actress died aged 33 in July 2020 after drowning in Lake Piru in California while swimming with her four-year-old son, Josey, who was found alive on their boat. rental boat and George Rivera recalled the horrible feeling he had after what turned out to be the couple’s last FaceTime call. George told People magazine, “She always made me bounce stuff. And she wanted to go swimming with Josey in the middle of the lake.” The avid boater admits he was alarmed when his daughter informed him that the boat had no anchor. George said: “I could see the wind was blowing and my stomach was tightening. I kept telling him, ‘Don’t get out of the boat! Don’t get out of the boat! Into the water.’ It was just heartbreaking. “I had this bad feeling that was killing me. Naya’s body was found in the lake five days after the incident by Ventura County Police with a medical report revealing she drowned after exhausting herself as she struggled to get Josey back to the Boat and George doubt that he will ever find the “closure” of the tragedy. He shared, “It’s still pretty much a big blur of pain almost a year later. Things are slowly getting a little bit sharper, but I’m not sure if I’ll ever find the closure of this. I miss her. everyday. “ An autopsy report explained how Naya raised her arm and called for help in her final moments. The report said: “She helped him get on the boat and then he heard (his mother) cry out ‘help’ and she put her arm up in the air. She then disappeared into the water. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos