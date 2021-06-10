CAA’s Rob Kenneally Explains How Hollywood Comes To Embracing Foreign Talent





While the world of film and television has gone global in recent years, thanks in large part to the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, the past year has only accelerated that process. . This opens more doors than ever for foreign talent. “There is a huge world out there. And there is talent in every market, ”said Rob Kenneally, CAA agent. “The idea that it all begins and ends in Hollywood is a forgotten memory.” Kenneally appeared in a conversation this week with Roskino manager Evgenia Markova at the Key Buyers event, which runs online June 8-10. The veteran agent explained how changes in the global film and television industry have rewritten the manual for finding and developing foreign talent. In the past, Kenneally explained, an agent could have bought the format rights to a successful foreign show to suit American audiences, or packaged a promising international project with a mix of foreign and Hollywood stars. Today, the job is to “identify creators wherever they come from, whose voices tell stories that we can all connect with, and then engage them from the start,” he said. “Performing shows now with creatives from all over the world is becoming a much more widespread activity. “ This research has led him in recent years to Russia and Eastern Europe, motivated by the knowledge that “there is a large and solid film and television company in [that] part of the world ”, but“ no one on my side here knew how to navigate ”. He spent several years “doing my homework, watching movies, trying to see if there was a filmmaker who had told a story that I thought could connect with an American audience,” he said. he declares. At the same time, companies such as Apple, Amazon and Netflix increasingly began to seek new talent in the region, as they increased their stakes in localized content strategies to grow their subscriber base. global. “I’m the first guy out the door so it’s been fun,” Kenneally added. The veteran agent’s clients include Yorgos Lanthimos, Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins, as well as notable Russian filmmakers Kantemir Balagov (“Beanpole”), Fedor Bondarchuk (“Invasion”), Kirill Serebrennikov (“Leto”) and Michael Idov ( “The comedian”). Speaking at the Key Buyers event, the world’s premier showcase for Russian content, Kenneally said that the current crop of emerging Russian talent “wants to work in a wider field of play than just their region,” and noted that the industry was well on its way to proving that “the quality of [Russian] the programming is just as good as anywhere else in the world. Thanks to streaming hits such as the original Netflix sci-fi series “Better Than Us” and the drama series “Russian Affairs”, which was sold to Amazon Prime and British specialty streamer Walter Presents, Russian creators ” will get more and more people are open and interested in wanting to watch more content, ”he said. The past year has spurred this process even more. “It’s crazy that it took global streamers. It took a pandemic, where people were no longer at home, watching everything, ”Kenneally said. “It just sped him up.” As VOD subscribers have grown accustomed to a streaming regime that spans the globe, agents like Kenneally are increasingly looking across borders. “I’m not going to distinguish Russia from Germany,” he said. “We’re in a giant pot now. “







