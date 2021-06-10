Kendall and Kylie attend Stassie’s birthday party in full glamor





KUWTK stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner attended Stassie’s birthday party, which was filled with cake, 818 tequila, jaw-dropping outfits and celebrities.

keeping up with the Kardashians stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepped out dressed new to celebrate Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday. The youngest siblings of the KUWTK clan shared videos on Instagram of the star’s 24th birthday celebration on social media, along with other celebrities. Stassie, also known as Stas and Stassiebaby, has been close to the Kardashian-Jenner family for some time. Although fans believed Stassie was Jordyn Wood’s replacement as Kylie’s new sidekick, this is far from the truth. The duo have actually been friends for over 10 years. In July 2020, KUWTK‘s Kylie posted a photo to Instagram of the two in matching outfits and shades with the caption “Fun fact: we’ve been paired up since we were in middle school. We used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit.“Not only do Kylie and Stassie like to wear the same outfits together, they also share the same tattoo. In 2019, BFF got matching ‘Stormi’ arm tattoos. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Khloe’s Unrecognizable Look Has Fans Mistaking Her For Kylie The Instagram model loves good birthday party themes. Last year, Stassie threw a Michael Jordan-themed quarantine party for his 23rd birthday. This week, all of the star-studded attendees were in full glamor for the function, according to IS! New. Hailey Bieber and model Winnie Harlow also joined the party, alongside other celebrities and influencers like Daniel Ceaser and Fai Khadra. The birthday girl had two outfits for the night. Stassie posted on her Instagram a photo of herself wearing a sparkly champagne-style bikini top and a matching skirt with a slit on the legs. Later that night KUWTK‘s Kylie posted a video of her best friend in a sheer silver sequined long sleeve dress. Kendall attended the big night in a groovy black and white patterned top and pants set. The celebration began with an intimate candlelight dinner hosted at Kylie’s house. The table was decorated with elegant white roses and candle centerpieces, and several dishes of food circled the table. Each guest had traditional birthday party hats and horns at their assigned seat. Even the staff were seen wearing birthday hats in Kylie’s Instagram story. After dinner, the team headed to a club-like setting, where Stassie shared the celebration with elite club promoter Zack Bia. On the way to the party, Stassie had to warm up her dance moves as Kylie took to Instagram to share a video of the birthday girl twerking in front of her car. Inside the hall, purple lights and lasers filled the room as they danced the night away. The drink of the night was KUWTK star Kendall Jenner’s “818” tequila. Stassie is pretty much an addition to the family because even KUWTK star Kim Kardashian posted pictures of the two on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday. Considering she is Kylie Jenner’s best friend and Stormi’s aunt, it was no wonder her birthday party was so fancy and over the top. Although the festivities took place Monday night, Stassie’s real birthday is June 9. keeping up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E! Next: Who Is Kylie Jenners BFF Stassie? How long have they been friends? Source: IS! New 90-day fianc: Tiffany’s latest yearbook photo’s appearance shocks fans









