George Clooney is a ‘fun daddy’ to his twins | Entertainment





George Clooney is such a fun dad to his twins. The Midnight Sky star has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney, and has spent more time at home with his offspring than ever before amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And sources have now said the 60-year-old actor is very positive about the increase in time spent at home over the past year and has been a fun dad to his offspring. The insider said, “George and Amal took each day as it came. They always put family time first, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids. It’s the parents. the most incredible. “George is such a fun dad. The kids love him.” George and Amal recently visited their vacation home in Lake Cuomo, Italy, to celebrate their twins’ birthdays, and are delighted to be back after the health crisis prevented them from visiting last year. . The source added to People magazine: “They didn’t spend time at Lake Como last year. It’s the first time in two years that they’ve returned to Italy. They seem delighted to be Back Friends they didn’t see during the pandemic are very happy they’re back. Meanwhile, the Gravity star who married the human rights lawyer in 2014 recently said he didn’t realize there was something missing in his life until he met his wife. He said: There are people, their goal was: I must have children. Mine was not. I was not looking at life, I was going: my life will not be fulfilled without children. I felt like I had a busy life. Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw those two kids in there, you suddenly realize how insanely empty it was. George admitted fatherhood also made his life less empty and explained that having children gave him everything Hollywood couldn’t. He added: [I have] a sense of belonging and a sense of belonging and an unconditional love of all the things you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that it is much more than that. And the Oceans Eleven actor has since taught his young children to play pranks on their unsuspecting mother. He said: All my job is really to teach them terrible things. And I really love teaching my kids to do things that shock their moms. And it’s funny because, you know, Amal, I’m talking to a judge in a trial in Sudan or a trial in Myanmar, she has very serious conversations and then my son will come in with a diaper on his head. It’s a stroke of genius, you know.

