Star Tollywood character artist Jagapathi Babu has his hands full with several big budget films facing the star heroes of the South. And if the latest buzz is anything to believe, Jaggu Bhai bagged a big budget Bollywood movie.

Apparently, Jagapathi Babu has been hired to play the main antagonist in one of the upcoming films of the great Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar. No less than seven Akshay Kumar films are in various stages of production and there is no clarity on the film in which Jaggu Bhai will become Akki’s nemesis. Stay tuned for more updates.

