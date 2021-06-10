The future actor and teacher are the best students at Weed High School





Weed High Schools Promotion Major Behr Marshall and Salvatorian Grace Crawford will speak at their graduation ceremony this Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at the school’s football field. Behr, the son of Dolph and Jenna Marshall, will move to West Hartford, Connecticut next year to attend the Hartt School of Music, Dance and Theater at the University of Hartford. He plans to specialize in musical theater and specialize in composition. I plan to pursue live performances and a career in the theater industry, he said. Grace, who said she has always enjoyed working with children, is considering pursuing a career as an elementary school teacher. She plans to get her AA from the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, then transfer to a university to get her BA and teaching diploma. Behr was born in Marin County and lived in my home in the middle of the forest off North Old Stage for 9 years. After:This new bench in Weed was dedicated in honor of the former mayor After:Opinion: Water deal a victory for the citizens of Weed While at WHS, Bear swam on the varsity swim team, earning an Honorable Mention in the All League in his senior year. He was also a member of the Student Council for four years and was involved in restorative justice and peer counseling for two years. He played soccer for two years and was a volunteer coach and athlete for the South Siskiyou swim team. Behr also participated in several summer theater productions at COS and took after-school music, dance and theater classes after school for four years. He also played the piano for nine years. Behr has won awards for academic excellence in math, science, history, and English; Quarterly High School Superintendent Honor Roll, many local scholarships and University of Hartford scholarships. I have been extremely blessed to learn from some wonderfully talented artists and teachers and it would not have been possible without living here, Behr said. I have a great support system that I have built from my closest friends and people in my community. Grace, the daughter of Don and Carrie-Anne Crawford, was born in Sacramento but has lived in the grass since the age of 2. She took piano lessons throughout high school and served as a volunteer college tutor and paid tutor at WHS. I really enjoyed both of these experiences as they gave me a glimpse of what my future career might look like, Grace said. My parents are my biggest supporters. We are a very close family and they are always there to encourage me. They have been there to help me overcome all obstacles and always motivate me to do my best and do my best in everything I do. Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and Siskiyou Daily News. She has been a lifelong fourth generation resident of Siskiyou County.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos