Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher calls Prince Harry a “waking snowflake”





Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher criticized Prince Harry in an interview. Photo / Getty Images

Noel Gallagher tore Prince Harry apart with a rant full of curses. The Oasis rocker had made no secret of his disdain for the Sussexes, and a fiery tirade targeting Prince Harry in a video interview redoubled his hatred. The Sun reports that the 54-year-old thinks Prince Harry comes across as a “fucking asshole, and that he takes pity on Prince William.” “Prince William. I feel the pain of this fucking boy. “He’s got a fucking younger brother who shoots him up with such unnecessary bullshit. I’d like to think I’ve always been the William.” Noel Gallagher has criticized Prince Harry’s recent actions, saying he sympathizes with Prince William. Photo / Getty Images This adds to his mark of Harry as a “crazy little kid” in December, where he also called the royal family “pretty crazy”. Gallagher’s ongoing feud with his brother Liam has repeatedly made headlines since Oasis split a decade earlier. Noel is releasing a new album for his solo project High Flying Birds this week. According to The Sun, Gallagher spoke about Prince Harry in several interviews while promoting his album. “I did a week here of Australian promo on the phone and Zoom and stuff and they were like, ‘So Noel Gallagher, fucking 10 year old High Flying Birds! It was amazing! And fucking Oasis!” But he says those who interviewed him just wanted to know if he didn’t like Prince Harry. He says he told interviewers he didn’t know them personally, but he took the opportunity to let the world know how he really feels. “But Prince Harry looks like a typical fucking awake snowflake, fucking hole,” he says. “Don’t make fun of your family for not having to.” Meghan Markle was also not immune to her tirade: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. It’s that simple.”

