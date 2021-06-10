Taylor Swift gives her mom a gentle nod after winning the CMT award





Winning is a family affair for Taylor Swift! On Wednesday, the eleven-time Grammy winner received the Best Family Feature Award for “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” at the CMT Music Awards. After her big win, the 31-year-old musician retweeted the CMT announcement, along with a clip from the video, along with the caption “I LOVE YOU MOM”. The video “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”, which features personal images of Swift’s childhood, is an ode to her mother, Andrea Swift, and highlights their special mother-daughter bond. “I don’t know why all the trees change in the fall, but I know you’re not afraid of anything at all,” Swift sings alongside a montage of vintage videos and photos. “I don’t know if Snow White’s house is near or far, but I know I had the best day with you today.” In an interview in 2011 with Country taste, Swift revealed the song’s emotional inspiration. Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award from her mother Andrea onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Rick Kern / WireImage “Remembering all the times we had when she was my only friend when I was 13 and I couldn’t understand why my friends were so mean to me,” she said. “When you’re 13 and your friends don’t talk to you and they move around when you sit at the table and your mom lets you run away from these problems, I think that’s a good thing … My mom was my escape in so many ways. “ The song, originally released in 2008, was the second track from the singer’s second album, “Fearless.” Swift is re-recording her first albums, which were produced with her former label, Big Machine Records. In 2019, Big Machine Records was acquired by a music group run by talent manager Scooter Braun, which means that the rights to his music have been sold. Swift and Braun clashed in a public feud, with the singer claiming she had “denied herself the opportunity to buy (her) music directly” and accusing buyers of preventing her from performing the songs they owned. during television appearances. At the end of 2020, she announced her intention to re-record her first six albums. To that end, Swift reissued “Fearless” on April 9 with six “Never Released Songs”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos